'Refuge on the Mississippi' to be held Jan. 17 at library

East Ozarks Audubon Society (EOAS) will be hosting the program “Refuge on the Mississippi?” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Farmington Public Library, 101 N. A St. A social time begins at 6:30 p.m. The program is free and open to the public.

“The Mississippi River is one of this nation’s most beloved yet most beleaguered rivers in the world,” said EOAS member Sue Hagan. “Millions of people turn to this great river for business pursuits, for recreation, and to experience the beauty and enjoy the countless birds, fish and other wildlife within the river’s boundaries.

“Yet this critical corridor is being degraded by water contamination, destruction of wetlands, by escalating flood damage and now even by water shortages.

“In 2021, the Ste. Genevieve Levee Wildlife Refuge was dedicated as part of the extensive but segmented Middle Mississippi River National Wildlife Refuge, established in 2000. Environmentalist John Karel and Ste. Genevieve community booster Mary Elise Sampson, our featured speakers, have been pursuing Federal Wildlife Refuge status for the entire long stretch of Mississippi from St. Louis to south of Cape Girardeau. Bob Mueller, a respected local historian, has gathered a number of interesting images that will help illustrate the talk.”

According to Hagan, in this middle section, river levels are not regulated by the lock and dam system and they provide access to the floodplain for native fish during high water stages and create a corridor of floodplain forest habitat for migratory birds and resident wildlife.

“What would National Wildlife Refuge status do to help rehabilitate the Mighty Mississippi? she asked. “What would be the consequences for river towns and homes along the river? Is there opposition? What citizen involvement is needed? What should our elected officials be doing to keep this waterway flowing?”

The program will seek to provide answers to these and other questions.