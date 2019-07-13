For schools in St. Francois County, the first day of school is still a good month away but registration dates and open houses are scheduled just a couple weeks away.
Central
The Central School District will hold registration, screenings, and open house soon for the upcoming school year.
For students who are new to the district, registration will be held at the high school campus for all grade levels on Aug. 1-2 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3 p.m.
New students registering in the district will need to bring proof of residency, birth certificate, Social Security card, and immunization records on the day of registration. Students new to the district may visit their specific campus upon completion of their enrollment process.
The district’s kindergarten screenings will be held on Aug. 5 by appointment only at the Park Hills First United Methodist Church located at 401 Taylor Ave. Parents or guardians of students entering kindergarten can make appointments for registration by calling 573-431-2616 ext. 5103.
Children must be 5 years of age before Aug. 1 to register for kindergarten.
If a child has already been screened, they will not need to be screened again.
High school pre-registration for enrolled students will be held for seniors from 8 to 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 6.
Juniors and fall athletes will also pre-register on Aug. 6 from noon to 2:30 p.m.
Pre-registration for sophomores students will be held on Aug. 7 from 8 to 10:30 a.m. and freshmen camp will be held on the same day from noon to 2:30 p.m.
All high school students must attend pre-registration as Chromebooks will be distributed and school pictures will be taken.
Open house for middle school students will be on Aug. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. and high school open house will be on the same day.
Open house for freshmen will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Shortly after the initial freshmen open house, all high school grades will have an open house from 6 to 8 p.m.
The open house for all students will run on a bell schedule.
Open house for Central Elementary kindergarten students will be held Aug. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the elementary school.
Students entering first grade will have their open house on Aug. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m.
West Elementary will hold its open house on Aug. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. for students entering grades 4-5. Students entering third grade at West Elementary will have their open house on Aug. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the school.
The first day of fall practice for those participating in fall sports will be on Aug. 12 for high school students and on Aug. 19 for middle school students.
The first day of school will be Aug. 15.
For more information, parents or guardians of Central students can contact the school at 573-431-2616 or visit the district’s website at http://www.centralr3.org.
Farmington Schools
The student registration schedule for the Farmington School District's 2019-2020 school year has been announced.
Required for new students at time of enrollment:
• Current immunization record (students will not be permitted to enroll without up-to-date immunizations)
• Social Security card (not required, but is used for proper record identification)
• Proof of residency, such as property tax statement, rental agreement, utility or telephone bill
• Birth certificate (required)
Visit the website at www.fsdknights.com to download a registration form. Select the "Publications" link at the bottom of the home page; the "Student Enrollment Form" is under the "Other Publications & Manuals" section. Page two of the form will be provided by the school at the time of registration
Note that the first day of school for students is Aug. 14.
Registration dates are scheduled.
Truman Learning Center (kindergarten and pre-k): Aug. 5-6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All students are required to register. Children must be 5 years of age before Aug. 1, 2019 to register for kindergarten.
Jefferson/Roosevelt/Washington-Franklin Elementary Schools (Grades 1-4): 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. All students are required to register. First Grade - July 30; 2nd Grade - July 31; 3rd Grade – Aug. 1; 4th Grade – Aug. 2.
Lincoln Intermediate Center (Grades 5-6): Aug. 5-6; 10 a.m.–5 p.m. daily. All students are required to register.
Farmington Middle School (Grades 7-8): July 31-Aug. 1; noon-6 p.m. daily. All returning students are required to register. Students new to the district must call 573-701-1330 beginning July 25 to set up an appointment to register. Photo ID will be taken for students in grades 7-8.
Farmington High School (Grades 9-12); July 30-Aug. 1; All students are required to register. Students new to the district must call 701-1310 beginning Aug. 1 to set up an appointment to register. Photo ID will be taken for students in grades 9-12. Twelfth Grade, July 30, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; 11th Grade, July 31, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; 10th Grade, Aug. 1, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; 9th Grade, Aug. 2, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Open Registration, Aug. 1, 5-7 p.m.
Open House Aug. 8: Truman Learning Center – kindergarten and pre-k: 4-6 p.m.; Elementary Buildings - Grades 1-4: 5-7 p.m.; Lincoln Intermediate Center: 6-8 p.m.; Farmington Middle School: 6-8 p.m.; Farmington High School: 6-8 p.m.
West County
Registration information for the West County R-4 School District has been announced.
All returning elementary, middle and high school students are encouraged to attend open house on Aug. 13 anytime between 6-8 p.m. at the building in which they will attend this new school year.
For middle school students only, fall school pictures will be taken during open house. All students will be photographed. Photos can be paid online ahead of time, purchased that evening or paid for at a later date.
High school students have a special registration day on Aug. 8 in which they must attend to receive their schedule, locker assignment, handbook and parking spot. Students must have all lunch account balances paid before receiving a parking spot. Students can attend registration anytime on Aug. 8 between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Students who are new to the school district should call ahead of time to set up an appointment to enroll at the elementary on Aug. 5, middle school on Aug. 9 and high school on Aug. 8. They must have their previous school information, updated immunizations records and proof of residency when they enroll. They will also fill out a transfer of records request when they enroll in the district.
Parents can call the district’s main phone number at 573-562-7535. They will then need to choose the individual building by selecting the option number when prompted: 1 for high school, 2 for middle school and 3 for the elementary.
Supply lists for the elementary and middle schools are posted on the district’s website and on Facebook: West County R-IV Schools. For more information, visit wcr4.org.
The first day of student attendance for the 2019-20 school year is Aug. 15.
North County
North County School District registration for the coming school year underway and parents and guardians can register their children early. Early registration is important to ensure enrollment by the first day of the school year.
Parents or guardians wanting to take advantage of early childhood registration can contact the District Registrar by calling 573-431-3300 and choosing option 1 then option 5 to register for the Early Childhood Program (ECH).
To qualify for the ECH, children must be four years old before Aug. 1. The registrar will provide any further information requested pertaining to enrollment in the ECH.
Parents or guardians of children who are 3-5 years old or approaching age 3 who suspect their child may have a developmental delay or handicapping condition that may affect them educationally, may contact the Special Education Process Coordinator’s office at 573-431-3300 and selecting option 1, then option 4 to make a referral for evaluation to determine eligibility for early childhood special education services.
Students can enroll in K-12 classes as well. To be eligible for kindergarten, children must be 5 years old before Aug. 1.
For new students, open enrollment for all grades will take place at the North County Primary building in the North County Developmental Center, located at 405 Hillcrest Dr. in Bonne Terre. Open enrollment will be held from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. on July 31. as well as 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 1.
After open registration, new students will need to register by appointment only with the registrar’s office. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 573-431-3300 and selecting option 1, then option 5.
There are certain documents needed for school enrollment. These documents need to be in the name of the person that is completing the paperwork.
If a parent or guardian resides with another household, someone from that household with the same proof of residency must accompany those wishing to enroll students and complete a waiver and notarized by the school district’s notary.
For registration, parents or guardians must provide the following proof of residency. This can include a rental or lease agreement, mortgage statement, real estate tax receipt. Proof of residency can also include a current utility bill such as electric, water, trash, gas, or alarm monitoring system. Payroll checks can also be used as residency proof.
Other documents needed for registration include the student’s state-issued birth certificate, immunization record, and parent or guardian’s photo identification. Court documents, such as proof of guardianship, divorce, Division of Family Services (DFS) placement, or foster care placement will be required if applicable.
North County School District must receive certain documents prior to students attending the school district. Documents needed to attend school include proof of district residence, immunization record.
For students entering grades 7-12, discipline records and withdraw grades from their previous school will need to be provided for enrollment.
For students with special educational requirements, an Individualized Education Program, Diagnostic Summary, or Special Services Information will be needed before the student can attend the school.
Bismarck Schools
At Bismarck Schools, new student registration begins Aug. 1 by appointment.
Appointments can be made starting Aug. 1 by calling 573-734-6111 (Option 3).
Open house for the schools will be held 5:30-7:30 Aug. 14. First day of school is Aug. 15.
