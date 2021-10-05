Relay For Life event returns Saturday

Madison and Iron County Relay For Life will return, Saturday with its first in-person event since June of 2019.
The event will begin at 3 p.m. at Azalea Park in Fredericktown with team booths, vendors and food trucks and end at 9 p.m. with the drive-through luminaria ceremony.
"I am super excited to have an in-person event again," Madison and Iron County Relay For Life Event Chair April Sarakas said. "It will be a lot different than what we have had the past several years but at least we are able to have something this year."
To provide an additional way for those to experience the event, Sarakas said the event will livestream the luminaria ceremony on its Facebook page at 7 p.m.
"We are going to do our best to make it special, but still allow people to remain socially distanced, if preferred," Sarakas said. "This is why we have added the drive-through luminaria ceremony."
The drive-through luminaria ceremony will be available from 8 to 9 p.m.
Sarakas said she is excited to see what everyone thinks about the added drive-through element.
Teams are currently selling luminaria bags and will continue to sell up until the luminaria ceremony Saturday night. Bags are $5 each and you can personalize them yourself or a team member can write the name on the bag for you.
Survivors will receive a gift bag during checkin at the event. There will also be a giveaway of three cash prizes to three students, 12th grade and below, who register at the event.
Teams will have booths set up during the event selling items to help reach the overall fundraising goal.
The Madison and Iron County Relay For Life has been working hard all year toward its goal of raising $34,500 for cancer research. Currently the group has raised more than $22,000 and is not giving up on reaching its goal.
New this year, there will be vendors and food trucks set up so patrons can do a little shopping and try out some delicious food.
Sarakas said there will not be any games or activities this year, but they will definitely be back next year.
"We will also be hosting an online silent auction the week of Nov. 1-7," Sarakas said. "On Nov. 7, we will be hosting a to-go spaghetti lunch along with a viewing of all silent auction items at Follis & Sons Banquet Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. During this time people can also place bids on silent auction items."
If it were to rain Saturday, the event will be Oct. 16 with the same times and place.
If you would like to bring a food truck or set up a vendor booth, contact Sarakas at 573-747-6690.
Sarakas said many of the surrounding counties no longer have a Relay For Life of their own and she welcomes everyone regardless of if they live in Madison and Iron Counties to come and be a part of the event.
"I would like to invite everyone to come out and join us," Sarakas said. "This event is not just for cancer survivors and caregivers. This event is for the entire community.
"We will be celebrating the lives of those still with us, remembering those that we have lost and fighting back along with those that are still in treatment."