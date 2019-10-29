The 8th annual 5K Family Fun Run hosted by the Ericka Wade Foundation (EWF) is coming up for any individual who is interested in supporting a cause that gives back to the community in honor of an individual whose life was cut short.
In November of 2010, 20-year-old Ericka Wade was lured from her home and brutally murdered. Her family started the foundation in 2012 to do something positive.
“One of the reasons we started the foundation is because we wanted to do something positive in her name,” said Brian Bates, Wade's older brother. “She was kind and giving, and we wanted to embody that.”
Since 2012, the foundation has put together this 5K with all the proceeds going toward Shriners Hospital for Children in St. Louis for an inpatient room at the hospital.
Bates said Shriners Hospital holds a special place in the family’s heart.
“When the foundation was started, we wanted to raise money for something that had a connection to Ericka,” said Bates. “Ericka was born with a club foot, so for the first five years of her life she made trips to Shriners regularly with multiple surgeries.
"They were fantastic to our family and to her, and we think they do great things.”
The annual 5K run is the main fundraiser that EWF has to raise money to donate to Shriners Hospital which focuses on helping children with prosthetic, orthopaedic and burn care. To date, the EWF has raised $75,000 for Shriners Hospital.
The 5K Family Fun Run will be on Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. with registration beginning at 8 a.m. The cost to participate is $30, and all participants will receive a long sleeve T-shirt. Registration is available online at https://erickawadefoundation.org.
Runners and walkers are both encouraged to be a part of the annual event with an optional two-mile run or walk for people thinking that the complete 5K would be just a little too steep to complete.
In addition to the run, there will be door prizes, raffle items that include hunting rifles and a $500 Visa gift card. Six medals will be awarded to the top three male runners and the top three female runners.
“At the time of the race, every year we kind of relive her death again so it is emotional and difficult in some ways because of that,” said Bates. “But you also get the positive emotion of doing something good for the children that the foundation is able to help because of the funds raised by the run.”
The run begins and ends at El Tapatio, located in Farmington at 605 Walton Drive. The restaurant also holds significance for the family.
Bates explained that Wade and the family were regulars at the restaurant in addition to Wade working there.
“The people there knew her, and they loved her.”
Another matter that EWF is involved in is having a scholarship fund at Mineral Area College (where Wade attended) with the fund being directed to those involved with the drama department because drama was an activity that she was involved in shortly before her death.
Bates encourages people to come out and eat at El Tapatio on Nov. 7, the Thursday before the run, because a portion of the proceeds will go toward the foundation as well.
“This is something that allows the family to get together and do something to feel good about,” said Bates. “We wanted to do something that embodied Ericka and giving back is something that has been something really rewarding for us.”
Bates also said that family members travel from North Carolina and Virginia to help with the run.
