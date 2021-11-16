Remembering Ike the Panhandling Hound

A community is heartbroken at the loss of Ike the Panhandling Hound after reports of an alleged hit-and-run on Monday.

Ike's owner Sherry Miller, who lives near the corner where Ike was killed, confirmed the loss in a Facebook post on Monday afternoon, stating that two girls had seen a truck hit the dog. The vehicle was described as a mint green Toyota Tacoma four-door truck. The two witnesses reported seeing a man driving the truck with a female passenger and swerving to hit the dog before leaving the area.

Ike was a white hound dog with brown ears and a few black and brown spots and was commonly seen hanging around the three-way stop at Highway 21 and Route N in Ironton. The dog lived nearby but was famous for watching over that three-way stop and collecting tolls in the form of treats from passing motorists.

The dog was a fixture in the Ironton community and had become the town dog to most people. He had been panhandling treats his whole life, 8 or so years, and he was the second generation to watch over the intersection.