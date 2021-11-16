Remembering Ike the Panhandling Hound

A community is heartbroken at the loss of Ike the Panhandling Hound after reports of an alleged hit-and-run on Monday.
Ike's owner Sherry Miller, who lives near the corner where Ike was killed, confirmed the loss in a Facebook post on Monday afternoon, stating that two girls had seen a truck hit the dog. The vehicle was described as a mint green Toyota Tacoma four-door truck. The two witnesses reported seeing a man driving the truck with a female passenger and swerving to hit the dog before leaving the area.
Ike was a white hound dog with brown ears and a few black and brown spots and was commonly seen hanging around the three-way stop at Highway 21 and Route N in Ironton. The dog lived nearby but was famous for watching over that three-way stop and collecting tolls in the form of treats from passing motorists.
The dog was a fixture in the Ironton community and had become the town dog to most people. He had been panhandling treats his whole life, 8 or so years, and he was the second generation to watch over the intersection.
"Everyone in our town loved him," said Shari Moss, a member of his Facebook fan group "Fans of Crossroads Dog. "He was an icon just like his father before. They would hang out at the three-way stop, and folks would stop, wave and give him treats. I've lived in the Valley area and as long as I can remember, Ike and his dad before him were always there."
Ike was not just beloved by the community but also by people around the world who heard the lovable hound's story through various media outlets.
Ike's story had run on numerous U.S. news outlets in several states, including California, Texas, Florida, Ohio, Colorado, New Mexico, Tennessee, and more. And the members that have joined the fan group represent even more states than that.
Members of the fan group say they had also seen the story of Ike on TV or in newspapers in Belgium, Finland, Canada, India, and France. As it spreads through social media, people from other countries have joined including Ireland, Mexico, Slovakia, Australia, and the United Kingdom.
Ike was famous for doing things his own way. He would generally not move for traffic, which was not a problem because people would just drive around him. A sign cautioning drivers to watch for Ike was placed in the area.
Since his death, people began leaving flowers and stuffed toys near Ike's sign. Ike's fans have also started donating to a GoFundMe page, "Ike - Memorial Monument," aimed at funding a memorial to be placed in his family's yard near the three-way stop.
Moss, who would volunteer her time collecting orders and making and distributing Ike shirts, said she is making shirts again to help raise money for the memorial. Information about the shirts has been posted to the Facebook fan page.
Ike's owner reflected on the legacy of the dog, noting how happy he made the people he encountered each day.
"All I can say is there are still good people in this world," said Miller. "You know he's just a dog, but to everyone, he was a ray of sunshine on many crappy days."
Ike's memory will live on through the many photos and videos taken of him, as well as the memories he left behind.
"We'll never forget Ike," said Julia Dill, the Facebook fan page administrator. "He was a bright spot in our days, brought us together, and uplifted us during hard times.
"His presence was always a welcome surprise," Dill said. "He meant a lot to a lot of people. There are no words good enough. We pray for comfort for his family and all who mourn his passing."
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com