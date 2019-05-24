{{featured_button_text}}
Jon Cozean Memorial Day

Jon Cozean holds up a picture of a B-24 bomber.

 Matt McFarland, Daily Journal

Each year historian and businessman Jon Cozean hosts a special Memorial Day observance. This year's program will be about the famed B-24 bomber and a local tie and perhaps long-forgotten close brush with the aircraft.

“I well remember a lot of events that took place during those war years,” said Cozean. “When I entered the first Kindergarten class at St. Paul Lutheran School in the fall of 1943, all my buddies at the school then were already familiar with airplanes flown by all the major combatants of that war, especially our American ones and also some of those flown by the Germans and the Japanese.

"Indeed, a popular activity of my friends was building model war planes from kits that were sold at the time. These model planes were made of light balsa wood and very thin paper, all held together by glue that was included in the kit. We all kinda felt it was our contribution to the national war effort."

While he liked every plane in the American wartime inventory, his favorite was the B-24 heavy bomber. Unfortunately, he was unable to ever find a kit for that particular plane since the only ones available - at least in Farmington - were based on fighter planes.

“Still, I would see the B-24s in the news reels shown at the local Ritz Theater, and pictures of the plane popped up in the daily newspapers available in those days,” he added.

But Cozean had another reason for favoring the big bomber ... a close brush with the aircraft many Farmington residents wouldn't soon forget.

“One local service man was actually a B-24 pilot. His name was Dick Lewis, son of the local Western Auto store owner, Ben Lewis. When Lt. Lewis finished flight school training he was commissioned an officer and given a B-24 in which he was to fly to England along with his new crew.

"Lt. Lewis used to later joke about the fact that when he arrived on a Friday at the factory in Kansas where the plane was manufactured, he was told by a worker at the factory that it would be wise to wait until Monday before picking out a plane on the assembly line because assembly workers were often tired on Fridays and may not be as careful with their work on planes as they would be when they returned fresh at the start of a new week.”

Once Lewis picked up his plane - which, he said, he had to sign for and was told that if he lost the plane he would have to pay the government for it's replacement - he was told that he could fly the plane to any place in the continental United States as part of a “shakedown” training exercise before flying on to England and combat duty.

Lewis made a quick decision for his shakedown destination ... his hometown of Farmington. He got in a quick call to his parents to alert them of his estimated time of arrival.

"News of the big event quickly spread around the county seat," Cozean said. "Almost on time, Lewis' plane arrived and flew around Farmington, including a low pass over the Lewis home. Trouble is, not everyone in town appreciated all the fuss."

One friend of Cozean's who worked downtown at the telephone company said the switchboard there “lit up like a Christmas tree.” One annoyed man even called Ben Lewis several days later to complain that his chickens had stopped laying. "Log that up as another casualty of sorts of World War II," Cozean reasoned.

In later years, Dick Lewis told Cozean that he enjoyed “for the most part” flying B-24s, but actually he preferred flying the B-17 or a DC-3 cargo planes even more.

Each year, the staff of Cozean Memorial Chapel presents a program for the public dealing with some aspect of U.S. military combat history. This year's topic will, of course, be the B-24, which is featured in a film that will be shown on a large screen in the Cozean chapel.

The program begins at 3 p.m. Saturday, and the public is invited. Light refreshments will be served following the program.   

