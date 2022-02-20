Reminder for subscribers

Monday is Presidents' Day, a federal holiday, so the US Postal Service won't be delivering the Daily Journal to your mailboxes on Monday.
You will receive Monday's edition of the Daily Journal in the mail with Tuesday's edition.
After nearly a decade of pre-trial motions, changes in counsel, and multiple continuances including one in December, a jury trial began Tuesda…
An Irondale man has been sentenced to federal prison for production of child pornography.
A St. Francois County jury awarded $870,000 in damages to a former Farmington Correctional Center guard who sued the state over a sustained vo…
An area man faces felony charges this week after allegedly breaking through his apartment wall into a neighboring residence and threatening to…
School closings for Friday
A UTV accident in the Goose Creek lake development claimed the life of a French Village man on Sunday.
An area man was killed after being struck on Route F in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday night.
The Missouri Department of Corrections (DOC) has confirmed an employee at the Eastern Reception Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC) in …
Longtime St. Francois County resident, local attorney, and current municipal prosecutor, Julie McCarver announced her candidacy for associate …
Usually, during the Parkland’s rain-vs.-snow months — when precipitation forms seem to compete to see which ones can create the most miserable…
