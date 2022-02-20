Reminder for subscribers

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday is Presidents' Day, a federal holiday, so the US Postal Service won't be delivering the Daily Journal to your mailboxes on Monday. 

You will receive Monday's edition of the Daily Journal in the mail with Tuesday's edition.

