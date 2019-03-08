State Rep. Dale Wright, R-Farmington, was named to the Majority Whip team in the Missouri House this week - a position that will give him a prominent role in determining the outcome of priority legislation.
Wright was selected to serve as Floor Whip by House Majority Whip Steve Lynch, R-Waynesville).
"With there being many important issues before the House this session, it is vital to have a whip team dedicated to communicating the policies of the majority caucus. Representative Wright will play a key role in communicating those policies and addressing the concerns of his colleagues.” said Lynch. “I look forward to working with him as part of the Whip Team."
As part of the Majority Whip Team, Wright will be responsible for rounding up votes on critical issues and communicating policy positions to other members of the majority.
As one of 13 floor whips, Wright will interact with a team of caucus members on key issues and votes.
"I am honored to have the opportunity to play a much greater role in the legislative process,” said Wright. “As a member of the Whip Team, I will be able to better represent the interests of the 116th district. I look forward to working to help ensure the passage of legislation that will be of great benefit to the people in our area, as well as the entire state of Missouri.”
Wright added, “I’d like to thank House Majority Whip Steve Lynch for providing me with this opportunity to serve in this new role which will allow me to become more involved in a wider variety of legislative matters.”
