U.S. Rep. Jason Smith visited Central High School on Thursday.
Smith was at the school to present Central senior Madison Manion with a letter of appointment to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
The Air Force Academy is a prestigious university and a military service academy ranked as the third best public liberal arts college in 2017.
Smith said Manion was the first of all the considered candidates to be appointed to the academy.
When asked why she decided to apply to the famously selective Air Force Academy, Manion said, “I’ve been thinking about applying since my brother, Luke, started his application to West Point in 2015. He has always been a big inspiration for me, so I think it was natural that I took a similar path as him.”
Aside from high school classes and ROTC, Manion is involved in many other playing fields. She is active in softball and with pommies. She has been a member of the Student Council, and is currently the Student Council co-president. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, and, on top of everything else, she is taking classes at Mineral Area College. By the time she graduates in the spring, she will have a little more than 30 college credits on top of her high school diploma.
