Reports show January COVID surge

The new year has brought a surge of COVID-19 cases to St. Francois and surrounding counties.

According to numbers provided by the St. Francois County Health Center, the county recorded 2,671 new cases in January. Of those, 2,120 were confirmed cases and 551 were probable.

In December, the county recorded 485 new cases through Dec. 18. The health center did not provide numbers for Dec. 18 through the end of the month. For the week of Dec. 12-18, the positivity rate was 15.8%.

The latest numbers show 735 new cases for the week of Jan. 22-28 and a testing positivity rate of 29.3%. Those numbers are down slightly from the week before where there were 852 new cases and a positivity rate of 31.8%.

For January, the county recorded 13 COVID-related deaths, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Eleven of those deaths were confirmed and two were probable. That brings the total number of deaths in the county to 257 (221 confirmed, 36 probable) since the start of the pandemic.

The latest DHSS data shows that 43.1% of the county population has completed vaccination and 47.5% have initiated it. That’s up from 35.3% fully vaccinated in mid-September.

Last week on Facebook, the health center announced that it would be putting all of its efforts and resources into case investigations only because of the increase in cases.

“We are doing our best at contacting every positive case,” the update said.

The health center also reminded residents of the following:

TalentBoost & CDCF is assisting the health center with case investigations, if you have tested positive, you will receive a phone call from TalentBoost 573-361-5444 (Massachusetts number)

The caller will not ask for social security numbers or any bank/credit card information.

The caller will ask for name, date of birth, and demographic information.

The health center asks that you notify any contacts you may have been around 48 hours prior to symptom onset or positive test date (if asymptomatic).

Please do not wait for a call to begin five days of isolation if you have COVID-19.

Area counties

Cases of COVID also rose around the area. In Madison County, the health department reported 719 cases in January compared to 195 in December.

The Washington County Health Department has recorded 1,145 cases and seven deaths so far this year. In December, the county had 458 cases and five deaths.

In Iron County, the health department reported 349 cases through Jan. 28. From the last week of November through December, that number was 194.

For Ste. Genevieve County, the DHSS has reported 119 cases over the past week. The positivity rate is 28%.

School districts

According to DHSS data for Jan. 12-25, the area school districts reported the following number of cases:

Arcadia Valley 17

Bismarck 14

Central 43

Farmington 100

Fredericktown 83

North County 65

Potosi 31+

Ste. Genevieve 27+

West County 18

