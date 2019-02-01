Purina Farms visited North County Primary with their Pets in the Community program.
Preschool to second grade students filled the gymnasium to watch three trainers, Andrea Rigler, Sara Brueske, and Taylor Justice, perform tricks with their talented rescue dogs.
According to Purina, Pets in the Community “exists to bring people and pets closer together in life-enriching ways."
Even though they visit three schools a week, North County had waited three years for Purina to visit them, Assistant Principal Laura Momot said.
Brueske, played disc dog with Splash, a border collie. Sara tossed discs, and Splash, rather than bringing them back, left each on the ground, so he could bolt to the next ones. When he finally dashed back to her, she tossed discs in the air and underneath her legs, and Splash caught almost every one. The coordinated interplay lasted only a few minutes, but the audience was roaring with each ingenuous catch.
In between performances, the trainers spoke on important topics with the children. In order to become so skilled, Brueske said, you have to put hard work and practice every single day.
Rigler asked two members of the audience their favorite dog breeds, and then split the crowd into teams – The Beagles and the German Shepherds. A representative from the Beagles, Owen Hawkins, a second grader, was tasked to navigate an obstacle course of cones, a tube, and pins, normally reserved for athletic dogs. He performed admirably, scoring the fastest time of the year, according to Rigler, at a little over 8 seconds.
After Owen’s run, it was Famous the Belgian Malinois' turn. He easily bested Owen, zooming through the obstacles in nearly half the time. The next time, to make it more fair, Famous ran the obstacle twice, clocking in 10 seconds, which Owen was able to beat again with another 8-second run. The Beagles were rapturous.
The teams then competed with each other in a relay, where a group of students raced to post on a board five things a dog needed to be happy and healthy. The Beagles, faster than their namesake, won against the German Shepherds, swiftly aligning the list of water, exercise, food, grooming, and love. Rigler discussed the contents of the board with the audience.
“How would you like water that has been sitting in the same cup for a couple days?” Rigler asked the students. “Dogs need new water, just like humans. Be sure to replace the water every single day to make sure that it’s fresh.”
Rigler emphasized the importance of playing with dogs when coming home, and taking walks.
Then, she talked about their diet. “Would you feed your dog Taco Bell?”
"No!" the students yelled.
“Dogs need balanced food, made specifically for them," she said. She told them to avoid chocolate, raisins and grapes, onions, and xylitol – a substance commonly found in sweet food.
“Love is the most important thing,” Rigler said. “Give them a walk. Pet them.”
Dogs, and humans, she said, need similar things.
After a final round of dog sports, where Kickstart, a border collie, showed off her leaps and spins from the stomach and back of the trainer, Justice, the trainers took questions from the audience.
Students asked what types of dogs are best for athletics, and the trainers replied herding dogs were the best fit.
“The Belgian Malinois are not a family pet. They were bred to bite, and to help the police,” Rigler explained.
All of the dogs at the event were rescue dogs.
