Rescue group hopes to reunite two dogs after the tornado

When the EF-3 tornado came through town on Oct. 24, homes were lost in more than one way. Furever Paws and Claws Rescue is trying to reunite pets who were separated from their families the night of the storm.

One of the dogs is a medium-sized brown dog which was found on Madison County Road 217 and the second dog is a lighter brown, younger dog which was found at the overpass of US 67 and Highway 72 West.

Luckily, these two dogs are safe and taken care of while they await their parents, but some other cats and dogs may not be as lucky.

"Bad storms, especially tornadoes, are scary for everyone and our pets are no exception to this," Furever Paws and Claws Founder Charlet Pense said. "Just like any other crisis, it is important to come up with a plan and practice it.

"Whether that is finding a safe place in the bathroom or going into the basement. The more you practice it with your pet, the more they will understand."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pense said it is also really important to have identification on your pets.

"Make sure your pets have a collar on, with up-to-date identification on it," Pense said. "Having a name and phone number really helps increase the odds of your pet finding its way home."