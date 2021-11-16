Rescue group hopes to reunite two dogs after the tornado

When the EF-3 tornado came through town on Oct. 24, homes were lost in more than one way. Furever Paws and Claws Rescue is trying to reunite pets who were separated from their families the night of the storm.
One of the dogs is a medium-sized brown dog which was found on Madison County Road 217 and the second dog is a lighter brown, younger dog which was found at the overpass of US 67 and Highway 72 West.
Luckily, these two dogs are safe and taken care of while they await their parents, but some other cats and dogs may not be as lucky.
"Bad storms, especially tornadoes, are scary for everyone and our pets are no exception to this," Furever Paws and Claws Founder Charlet Pense said. "Just like any other crisis, it is important to come up with a plan and practice it.
"Whether that is finding a safe place in the bathroom or going into the basement. The more you practice it with your pet, the more they will understand."
Pense said it is also really important to have identification on your pets.
"Make sure your pets have a collar on, with up-to-date identification on it," Pense said. "Having a name and phone number really helps increase the odds of your pet finding its way home."
Another tip is to make sure you have a photo of your pet with you whether it be on your phone or in your wallet or purse.
"Having an up-to-date photo of your pet will help with the search but will also help prove you are their rightful owner," Pense said. "The last thing we want to do is send the wrong pet home with the wrong family."
Pense said it has been a few weeks since the storm, but it is still possible for pets to be out there searching for their homes. Be cautious when driving and remember some of these animals may be scared, hungry and tired.
If either of these dogs are part of your family, contact Furever Paws and Claws at 573-701-4188
If you are missing a pet, follow the Furever Paws and Claws Facebook page as found animals are posted regularly.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com