Resident injured in Leadington house fire
Resident injured in Leadington house fire

Fire injuries Leadington resident

One occupant was injured in a house fire early Thursday morning in Leadington.

A fire damaged the second floor of a Leadington home and injured a resident in the early morning hours on Thursday, according to Leadington Assistant Fire Chief Zach Bertel.

The call came in from a passerby at 5:30 a.m. about flames showing from 550 Newton Street.

Bertel said the fire started in an upstairs bedroom. One resident was transported to Parkland Health Center with burns. He was not sure the extent of the resident's injuries or how many residents were home at the time.

The Park Hills Fire Department arrived on the scene first. Along with Leadington, Farmington, Big River, and Wolf Creek departments assisted.

The fire damage was mainly contained to the upstairs, Bertel said. The lower level sustained water damage.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

