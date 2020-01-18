{{featured_button_text}}
Resident publishes book about military experience

Bruce Thomas, who was born and raised in Farmington, published "The Hope of the South" in February 2019 and is currently in the works of the second book for what will be a five-part historical fiction series that comes from his flying career and experience.

 submitted photo

A person born and raised in Farmington has made his mark as a successful author in the world of historical fiction.

Bruce Thomas published in 2019 “The Hope of the South” and is currently working on the second book in what will be a five-book historical fiction series.

Thomas and both his parents are originally from Farmington. After high school he joined the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

After 24 years, he retired from the Air Force and began his second career as a pilot with Southwest Airlines.

“When I was growing up, I knew early on that I wanted to find a way to fly, and at that time I didn’t know how,” said Thomas. “I was extremely lucky that a full colonel from the Air Force moved in right across the street, and he helped me figure a lot of things out.”

Thomas explained that one day, he was talking to his neighbor about his desire to fly and his neighbor asked him what his plan was to make that happen.

Thomas told his neighbor he was just going to fly, and the Air Force colonel told him it did not work that way.

“It was then that my neighbor told me about the Air Force academy and other options that would get me up in the air, and I was so lucky that this gentlemen gave me instruction on the next steps,” he said.

Thomas never had the idea of becoming an author, but it was something he picked up when he was going through major transitions in his life.

“I always had this story in my head, and I like to take new things on,” said Thomas.

From the year of 2001 to the year of 2002, Thomas started working on the first chapter but put writing aside after 2002 because he started dating his current wife.

In 2015, Thomas remembered his writing endeavors from the previous years.

“When I picked up writing again, the story just kept building on multiple levels,” said Thomas. “There was a historical component and then a present-day component. When I originally started, I didn’t know if I would actually get a whole book out, but I was okay with that because I was enjoying the process of putting everything together.”

In the beginning of putting the book together, Thomas admits he wasn’t very good at the process, but he still enjoyed it.

“I’ve been enjoying working on the second book in my series (Special Projects Unit Series) because I have gotten better at the process of putting a book together.”

Thomas explained that as friends from the Farmington area read his book, they are often curious as to where his “writing bone” came from.

“I’m curious, too, and I get it, but it has been rewarding to me because it has given people another reason to think of me that goes beyond flying,” said Thomas. “I’ve been known for just flying for most of my life.”

Thomas stressed his military background has made writing the books easier.

“All the places I am writing about come from first-hand knowledge because I have lived in all of these places.”

As of interview time, Thomas was currently about 80% complete with the second book, “The Hope of Rommel,” which is set in WWII just before D-Day, and it is his plan to write at least five books for the series.

“The Hope of the South” is available in paperback and kindle format.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Macey Adams is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3616 or madams@dailyjournalonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments