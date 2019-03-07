A Park Hills man has made it his mission to clean up the city's streets and is looking for volunteers to form a group to help with the effort.
He would like to see the group meet on a Saturday to pick up litter in the streets and ditches of the community.
Greg McWilliams has already devoted his time to trying to put a dent in the litter on streets of Park Hills, but wants to make a bigger impact with the help of others.
In recent months city officials have expressed the need for stricter enforcement of nuisance ordinances and a desire to clean up the appearance of the city.
McWilliams said that over the past few weeks while picking up litter he has made a list of certain streets and areas that need to be cleaned up. He also said several people have been contacting him regarding areas they feel need to be addressed. It’s his goal to address as many of these areas as possible over a weekend’s time for volunteers.
McWilliams says that he'll provide all of the materials, such as trash bags, needed for the clean-up effort.
The plan of action is to have volunteers meet at the Esther Baptist church parking lot where he will provide groups of two volunteers with lists of streets in need of cleanup.
McWilliams hopes to get started with the volunteers as soon as this weekend.
“Right now I’m planning for March 9th and possibly the 10th," McWilliams said.
But, he says, even if he doesn't receive enough volunteer turnout, he will still continue picking up trash from the streets.
He said he’s received a lot of help from Councilman John Clark and Councilman Steve Weinhold, as well as Public Works Director Don Akers.
“Picking up trash is how I’ve gotten to know [Clark and Weinhold] and they have been a big help along with Donnie Akers,” explained McWilliams. “There’s a lot better thing [Akers] can be using his crew for instead of picking up trash so I try to come out and take care of that for them.”
McWilliams explained that he puts the collected trash in bags and then the city's street crews will come and collect the bags the next day and dispose of them.
“Whether it’s tires, couches or anything else we find, they take care of it," he explains.
A short drive around the community makes apparent that there is, in fact, a problem with trash along the roadways in some areas.
McWilliams has posted frequently on social media about the litter problem and has been requesting help from others. He has seen a lot of encouragement and some responses to his pleas for volunteers. As of now, however, he only has three people willing to volunteer their time. He'd like to get at least seven more.
Anyone who would like to volunteer can contact McWilliams by calling or texting him at 573-225-2443.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.