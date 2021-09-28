Resident treated for smoke inhalation after house fire

A fire broke out at a two-family home on the corner of D Street and Long Street in Bonne Terre early Tuesday morning, resulting in one resident’s helicopter trip to a St. Louis hospital.

Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department Chief David Pratte said the fire broke out shortly before 12:30 a.m. at 321 S. Long St.

“There was heavy fire showing from the front of the building and the roof, with several people around,” he said. “The occupants were in the backyard, one was trying to get in the back door to get their pets. One of the firefighters removed her, and as soon as my firefighter turned his back, she ran back in the house to get them.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The resident was flown to Mercy Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. In the meantime, the firefighters put out the fire, located and rescued the pets, and turned their attention to any hotspots.

“We saved two cats. We knocked the fire out quickly, it was mostly in the attic of the house so the smoke wouldn’t have gotten to them anyway,” Pratte said. “It started in the front, got in the roof and traveled across the attic.

"I believe it was probably accidental, but we’ve called the State Fire Marshal’s Office, and they’ll be investigating and determining the cause.”

Fire departments that also responded include Terre Du Lac, Farmington, De Soto Rural and Leadington.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.