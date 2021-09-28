 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Resident treated for smoke inhalation after house fire
0 comments
alert top story

Resident treated for smoke inhalation after house fire

{{featured_button_text}}
House catches fire in Bonne Terre

The aftermath of the fire can be seen in the light of a Tuesday morning. The dwelling on the other half of the house was largely undamaged.

 SARAH HAAS, Daily Journal

A fire broke out at a two-family home on the corner of D Street and Long Street in Bonne Terre early Tuesday morning, resulting in one resident’s helicopter trip to a St. Louis hospital.

Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department Chief David Pratte said the fire broke out shortly before 12:30 a.m. at 321 S. Long St.

“There was heavy fire showing from the front of the building and the roof, with several people around,” he said. “The occupants were in the backyard, one was trying to get in the back door to get their pets. One of the firefighters removed her, and as soon as my firefighter turned his back, she ran back in the house to get them.”

House catches fire in Bonne Terre

Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Chief David Pratte, in the red shirt, points out some of the aspects from Tuesday's early morning fire.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The resident was flown to Mercy Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. In the meantime, the firefighters put out the fire, located and rescued the pets, and turned their attention to any hotspots.

“We saved two cats. We knocked the fire out quickly, it was mostly in the attic of the house so the smoke wouldn’t have gotten to them anyway,” Pratte said. “It started in the front, got in the roof and traveled across the attic.

House catches fire in Bonne Terre

The burned-out roof and front of the house at D and Long streets in Bonne Terre indicate the severity of the fire. There were no fatalities.

"I believe it was probably accidental, but we’ve called the State Fire Marshal’s Office, and they’ll be investigating and determining the cause.”

House catches fire in Bonne Terre

The blue light from emergency vehicles illuminates the damage from a fire that sent a woman to a hospital for smoke inhalation after she tried saving her cats.

Fire departments that also responded include Terre Du Lac, Farmington, De Soto Rural and Leadington.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Landsat9 launches successfully

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News