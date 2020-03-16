You are the owner of this article.
Residential fire under investigation
Firefighters from multiple departments responded Saturday evening to a residential fire in Farmington, and a cat received emergency attention on the scene.

Farmington Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 5:49 p.m. to a residence at 442 Everglades Dr. in Farmington.

Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey said crews arrived on the scene about five minutes after the call to find a heavy fire coming from the garage. He said the fire had extended from the garage into the house.

Mecey said they brought the fire under control within approximately 20 minutes of firefighters arriving on the scene. Crews then remained on scene for about four hours to complete an overhaul and await the arrival of the Missouri State Fire Marshal.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported, however, a cat was resuscitated and given oxygen on the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal.

Assisting the Farmington Fire Department were firefighters from Wolf Creek, Park Hills and Doe Run, as well as Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department who moved an engine to Farmington Fire House to cover the City of Farmington.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

