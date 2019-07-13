Two Park Hills residents brought concerns to the city council this week regarding repeated flooding of their properties.
Andrew Shular was first to speak and has taken the role of spokesperson for the several people affected in his neighborhood on Bryan Street at least as far as the relations with the city and authorities are concerned.
On Shular’s property, there runs an approximate 175-foot long drainage ditch. Each time it rains in the area, the ditch becomes a fast-moving creek approximately 10 feet wide. The drainage ditch is not large enough to accommodate the heavy flow of water coming from properties at higher elevations. As a result, the excess rainwater spills into the yards of the surrounding properties.
“I’m just concerned about the safety of my children when the waters are high,” Shular said. “One of them falls in and they’re gone.”
Several neighbors in the area have banded together to press the city council to address the issues regarding the constant flooding of their properties. Casey Turnbaugh, who also lives in the problem area, accompanied Shular at the meeting before the council Tuesday.
Turnbaugh, along with her husband Bob, have been concerned about the flooding for some time now. Shular has spearheaded the efforts to seek remedy to the situation from the city on behalf of his concerned neighbors.
Shular even presented the council with a bucket filled with glass and debris that had washed into his yard as a result of the excess water from just one rain washing down from the streets and drainage pipes at higher elevation in the watershed pathway. Shular said that each time it rains, his property, as well as properties around his, become littered with trash and debris, glass and tree limbs.
“I was told by the city that fixing things like this take time,” said Shular. “We’ve been trying to address this problem for over a year with no results so how much time will it take?”
At the end of the meeting, City Mayor Daniel Naucke said that City Administrator Mark McFarland and possibly members of the council need to sit down with property owners in order to hash out a plan to deal with the problem.
The problem, in this case, is that it's not necessarily a cut-and-dry fix. On one side of the situation, there is a property owner with a ditch that runs through his yard that the city does not claim but uses, through the natural watershed, for drainage into the Flat River Creek. They reportedly do this on the basis that the gully is along the natural watershed, the path that the water naturally takes.
The city administrator said that the water path had been there long before that house was built on the property and even before Flat River became a city.
McFarland also said that the city has previously offered Shular a solution to the problem or a compromise. McFarland stated that the city offered Shular a proposition where Shular would purchase a culvert pipe to channel the rainwater through his yard, which could possibly be buried, and city workers would install it. The cost of the conduit pipe is approximately $800, according to McFarland.
Shular said that he had spoken with representatives from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) as well as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and representatives from Congressman Jason Smith's office who advised Shular to “not pay a penny for any pipe” and that it was the city's responsibility ultimately.
Further complicating the matter is the fact that the city does not have an easement for the drainage ditch that runs through Shular's property. However, the city does reportedly have easements further down the watershed path and has several sewer access ports along that path which frequently overflow with wastewater and have made obvious attempts to seal the tops of access ports with black silicone gel.
Shular said that ultimately, all of the area neighbors' concerns are the safety of their children while playing in the yards.
Shular went on to say that he went door-to-door throughout the neighborhood and knows of at least 35 children who frequently play in that area of the water ditch. Waters reaching as high as 5 feet during some recent torrential downpours, the concerns of a person falling in and being washed down into rocks, drainage pipes, or even possibly out into the river are a real concern for the area residents.
Further Shular said that the water rushing through his yard every time it rains increases the lead content in his yard and that the Department of Natural Resources measured levels of lead in that area.
A recent study done by the EPA showed high levels of lead in the soil specifically near the drainage ditch.
The heavy rains that the area has received this year have also contributed to trash and debris being washed into the backyards of residents and have even potentially contributed to sewage backup in some yards along the watershed.
“We can only go so far on private property,” said McFarland on the difficulties addressing this problem. “If there’s something we can do further down [the watershed path] that’s on city property to alleviate it, we’ll be glad to do it.
“If there’s something above we can do, we’ll be glad to do it as long as it’s on city property," explained McFarland. “When it gets on private property, there are limitations on what we can do.”
