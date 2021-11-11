Residents, racers speak about drag strip concerns

St. Francois County District 2 Commissioner David Kater was on hand at a public meeting held Tuesday night at the Bonne Terre Knights of Columbus to address local residents' concerns about the late-night noise from the Bonne Terre Drag Strip.

“I guess there was about 130 racers and probably five to six people at the Homeowner’s Association over there in Big River Hills,” he said. “I felt bad for the homeowners, they wanted to be heard and were kind of overridden by the race crowd. I may have to hear them again. My position is to hear everyone’s concerns. To others, it may be considered big or small, but to them they’re big problems.”

According to his understanding, Kater tried to clarify the position of the homeowners in the area.

“These people are not against the track, they would just like to know that they are not going until 4 a.m.”

According to Kater, he was previously approached by the HOA about the matter.

“I don’t know if there are people moving in that don’t know there is a drag strip close by. We don’t have ordinances or planning and zoning for the county. It’s something that needs to be looked at. Now, what it will do for a grandfathered in racetrack, there’s most likely nothing.”