Residents, racers speak about drag strip concerns
Residents, racers speak about drag strip concerns

Bonne Terre Drag Strip

Local residents are expressing concerns about the Bonne Terre Drag Strip generating noise all night when they race.

 Mark Marberry

St. Francois County District 2 Commissioner David Kater was on hand at a public meeting held Tuesday night at the Bonne Terre Knights of Columbus to address local residents' concerns about the late-night noise from the Bonne Terre Drag Strip.

“I guess there was about 130 racers and probably five to six people at the Homeowner’s Association over there in Big River Hills,” he said. “I felt bad for the homeowners, they wanted to be heard and were kind of overridden by the race crowd. I may have to hear them again. My position is to hear everyone’s concerns. To others, it may be considered big or small, but to them they’re big problems.”

According to his understanding, Kater tried to clarify the position of the homeowners in the area.

“These people are not against the track, they would just like to know that they are not going until 4 a.m.”

According to Kater, he was previously approached by the HOA about the matter.

“I don’t know if there are people moving in that don’t know there is a drag strip close by. We don’t have ordinances or planning and zoning for the county. It’s something that needs to be looked at. Now, what it will do for a grandfathered in racetrack, there’s most likely nothing.”

Kater noted that has been in contact with Jarrod Keen, the owner of the drag strip about trying to limit how late the track would be in operation of a night.

“He’s a really good guy,” Kater said. “I know if there’s anything he can do to end it at 11 p.m. or 12 a.m. or whatever the latest is, it would really help the situation.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

