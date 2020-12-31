Residents share ups and downs of 2020

Frank Sinatra’s words are powerful: “The best is yet to come.”
With 2020 almost complete, perhaps now is the best time to consider these words. Often the new year is a moment of deep, quiet reflection. It’s a time to reflect on the previous year, of joyous times and missed opportunities. It’s a time to recall the good and the bad, personal growth, and even disappointments along the way.
This time of year is also the perfect time to reflect and resolve, to add balance to one’s life, to strive to meet personal goals, and to plan for the future.
Several local residents are doing just that.
Missy Belken experienced many highs and lows of 2020. Her worst nightmare happened with her husband Paul’s health. At one point it was not clear that he would survive.
“Through it all, the constant has been God,” she said. “He has carried me through the fury.”
As a result, the most positive thing for Belken in 2020 has been her relationship with God, which has strengthened.
“Getting to enjoy more life with Paul and God granting me more time with him,” she said, “are true blessings.”
Belken feels like she and Paul have many new beginnings on the horizon of 2021.
For 2021, Belken’s New Year’s resolutions are to keep a positive outlook on each day “no matter how crummy it seems or whatever obstacle is thrown my way.”
She said, “My motto is ‘this is just another day in life, tomorrow will be brighter.’”
For Park Hills resident Annette Pinson, the year 2020 has been heartbreaking. She first lost her sister and then her husband Mike.
But she has been supported and encouraged by so many people.
“It was so uplifting to see the love and care that people showed my family and me, not once, but twice,” she said. “It continues to help hearts mend.”
Pinson said her family was always close, but now they are even closer.
“We hold on to each other a lot tighter,” she said, “and spend more time together.”
Most importantly, she said God never left her.
“That’s why I can face today and tomorrow,” said Pinson.
She is looking forward to family gatherings, church services, her niece Mia’s 15th birthday, and “praying for the day COVID is gone.”
“I want to live my life for God and do his will,” Pinson said. “I could not make it without him. He’s the only reason I made it through 2020.”
Farmington resident Julie Powers had her own personal stressors when her husband Cory suffered a brain injury in a freak accident in October. Some major home renovation projects also fell apart and had to be restarted.
“Everyone has ‘those things,’” she said. “Life happens, but 2020 was truly the ‘Epic Year of Life Challenges’ for everyone.”
Powers is a health and wellness instructor, licensed Zumba instructor and Juice Plus+ business owner.
“What I learned from the past year is that I am much more of a ‘people person’ than I ever realized and truly require live person-to-person interactions,” she said, “even if those people are spread out over large spaces for health safety.”
She said, “I need to see the smiles, even if just in people’s eyes, and feel the energy in the room.”
Powers said she has also learned more patience and tolerance and that she and her husband can successfully live in the same house 24 hours a day, seven days a week “without killing each other.”
Cory has traveled for work for 13 years so they have not spent much consecutive time together under the same roof since 2006.
In addition, Powers learned she is not a fan of change, although she is learning to embrace it for the opportunities it presents.
“Change doesn’t have to be about losing something,” she said. “It can be about gaining so much more.”
Powers is looking forward to 2021 because it’s “fresh.”
“I don’t believe that everything will be better in the new year just because we flip the calendar,” she said. “There are still major issues that are real, and I will do what I can to improve the situations, but I don’t have to focus on those things every waking minute.”
She said she can be the light by bringing joy and focusing on the fact that more people than ever have realized their health is important and nutrition matters.
“Since that’s exactly what I do, I am able to help a lot more people through my business,” she said.
Although she doesn’t really make resolutions because they don’t seem to last, Powers said she does set intentions for herself as short- and long-term goals.
“My intention is to be the healthiest and happiest ME that I can be so that I have the energy, stamina and positive outlook to create better health at the CELLular level and more joy at the SOULular level,” she said. “That is my mission.”
Amy LaMarr, who lives in Terre Du Lac, said 2020 was obviously much different than any other year she’s experienced.
“It was challenging to say the least,” she said. “But one positive thing that happened was my husband and I were able to pick our son up from the airport after seven long months of Marine boot camp.”
She’s also grateful for the COVID vaccine that is becoming available to those who need it most, as well as businesses being able to open back up.
“I’m really looking forward to getting back to as much normalcy as possible,” she said.
As for resolutions, she said they are “overrated and don’t last.”
Staci Pinkley, of Farmington, said she’d love to think she remained positive throughout 2020 but in truth, “it sometimes knocked me out.”
She said 2020 “felt like a pressure cooker.”
“Every corner of my life was stressful, aging parent, teaching from home and raising two daughters,” she said. “But I found that amazing things happen when people came together.”
Pinkley said she and her family celebrated beautiful moments in new ways through Zoom parties, drive-thru parades, showing love through food, letter writing and more.
She believes 2020 showed her that she is resilient. Now with it almost behind her, she is more hopeful.
“I am a fan of growth and evolving and I am most looking forward to more milestones for my daughters and continuing to be healthier from the inside out,” she said.
Pinkley said she is thinner than she was last year and plans to set a goal every month for her own self-care. In addition, she will focus on taking one day at a time with her dad, who is aging quickly. He had a stroke in August most likely due to COVID-19. The family has had to be creative in their communication skills since he lost about 75% of his speech.
“2020 made us stay apart but it just solidified how important relationships are,” she said. “Deep connections and simple pleasures, like a hug, are good for the soul.”
Farmington resident Chuck Carron said he is grateful to have remained well and safe throughout the pandemic although he misses his friends and get-togethers.
“I know we’ll be able to get together soon, so that drives me on,” he said.
He is grateful his salon, Salon de Charles in Farmington, was able to reopen.
“I was very fortunate to have saved enough money to be able to take off work for the longest ‘vacation’ I’d ever taken,” he said.
During that period, he got a puppy named Frannie Mae. He was able to do some remodeling on the house as well as the salon.
“Everything feels fresh and new which motivates me to enjoy my career even more than usual,” he said, “as well as being grateful to have one.”
Carron said he’s grateful everyone at the salon has been healthy so far.
He concluded that he doesn’t make New Year resolutions because “I’ll probably disappoint myself, so I just enjoy every day without too many expectations.”
Abby Barnes, of Farmington, had many eye-opening and life-changing experiences in 2020 and said it’s been “the hardest but best year of my life.”
She gave birth to daughter Nova Joy who has “been a light in so many dark times for me, her dad and so many of our friends and family.”
Barnes said Nova has been a comfort when they have mourned, a joy in making them laugh with her silly little personality and a true Godsend.
“I also learned to appreciate the little things in life, like being able to buy toilet paper, shopping inside a grocery store, eating at a restaurant with friends, or even just shaking someone’s hand,” she said.
As for 2021, Barnes is looking forward to taking Nova to the zoo.
When she was pregnant with Nova at the beginning of the pandemic, Barnes was heartbroken at the thought of Nova not being able to have the same experiences as she did as a child. She plans to go on many adventures with her fiance, Tyrone, and spend as much time as possible with family and friends.
For her New Year’s resolutions, she plans to “be more goal-oriented and live every single day to the fullest.”
Bonne Terre resident Tonya Price said 2020 has been “a crazy year, sad at times, frustrating and discouraging.” But she and her family decided to turn it into a positive, making it the best of it that they could.
She and husband Clint were part of community giving through their employment at Bonne Terre Save A Lot.
“What we witnessed of course and what we were able to be a part of,” she said, “brought our little family closer.”
In addition, Price feels it brought everyone closer.
“This was a year that taught me to embrace the little things,” she said.
Something she is most looking forward to in 2021 is change. She knows some of it will be scary as they enter a new phase with their son Caleb graduating high school and figuring out what the future looks like for him.
“Clint and I are also praying about seriously pursuing something we’ve wanted to do for awhile now,” she said.
Although she’s not much of a New Year’s resolution-type person, Price said like most, she is recommitting to herself to focus on her health.
“I have an adult son who needs me to stick around for a long time,” she said.
For Park Hills resident Jared Faulkner, 2020 was a year of learning how to deal with life after cancer.
“What I mean by that is, after all my chemo treatments, I had to learn to adjust to a new normal with my body and mind,” he said.
He said most people who know him know that he is very involved in all his kids’ sports teams.
“I am the type of coach who goes out and shows the kids what I am looking at and trying to teach them the correct way of doing things,” Faulkner said.
He said as most people age, they say their mind can do something but their body can no longer do it.
“So I am learning to coach in a different way to teach these kids,” he said.
He started a new position in 2020 and has enjoyed working for St. Francois County as an IT director.
“I have a great team of IT personnel and great commissioners who support the changes that I believe need to be done,” he said.
One of the most important things Faulkner is looking forward to is the removal of the port in his chest, which should take place in June 2021.
“This means I have passed the mark from having my cancer come back,” he said.
As for New Year’s resolutions, Faulkner said, “As long as I have my family, I have everything I need. But if I could make one thing come true, I would wish for a cure for all types of cancer.”
Ashley Jones, a resident of Bonne Terre, said 2020 was definitely weird and strange. Her husband’s car was sideswiped by a mysterious driver. They had to replace their home’s air conditioner in the spring. They recently had furnace issues.
“But all those are material things that could be – and were – fixed,” she said. “I am very thankful my family is OK.”
She said being a teacher in 2020 was definitely different. Her Family and Consumer Science classes are so hands-on that teaching virtually in the spring had its own set of challenges but she made it through it.
What 2020 did bring her was more family time.
“Yes, things were canceled, but we were able to spend more time as a family,” said Jones. “We were able to slow down and appreciate things instead of constantly being on the run.”
She is thankful the Young People’s Performing Arts Theatre’s production of "The Nutcracker" was not cancelled and all four of the Jones family members were able to participate.
“I am looking forward to positive changes and continued time with my husband and kids,” she said, “and being able to sing in our church choir again.”
While her church was lucky enough to have streaming services and a space where people could gather while social distancing, Jones did not realize how much she missed singing with her friends until an announcement that they would have a Christmas singing made her cry.
For New Year’s resolutions, Jones said it’s the same as the last few years – to be more organized and get rid of clutter.
“It’s a work in progress,” said Jones.
Regardless if Parkland residents commit to New Year’s resolutions – or simply avoid them altogether – people are looking forward to a brand-new year full of possibilities.
As author Jonathan Huie said, “Celebrate endings – for they precede new beginnings.”
