Residents share ups and downs of 2020

For Park Hills resident Jared Faulkner, 2020 was a year of learning how to deal with life after cancer.

“What I mean by that is, after all my chemo treatments, I had to learn to adjust to a new normal with my body and mind,” he said.

He said most people who know him know that he is very involved in all his kids’ sports teams.

“I am the type of coach who goes out and shows the kids what I am looking at and trying to teach them the correct way of doing things,” Faulkner said.

He said as most people age, they say their mind can do something but their body can no longer do it.

“So I am learning to coach in a different way to teach these kids,” he said.

He started a new position in 2020 and has enjoyed working for St. Francois County as an IT director.

“I have a great team of IT personnel and great commissioners who support the changes that I believe need to be done,” he said.

One of the most important things Faulkner is looking forward to is the removal of the port in his chest, which should take place in June 2021.

“This means I have passed the mark from having my cancer come back,” he said.