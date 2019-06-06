Teresa Ressel has been named the editor of the Daily Journal in an announcement made Wednesday by General Manager Melissa Bellew.
Ressel, a Cape Girardeau native, has served as the newspaper’s assistant managing editor since July 2013.
She joined the Daily Journal’s editorial staff as a reporter in 2001, shortly after graduating from Southeast Missouri State University with a bachelor’s degree in mass communication-journalism. For more than a decade, she covered the court system, law enforcement, as well as the Bonne Terre area.
Prior to coming to the Daily Journal, Ressel worked in public relations for Southeast Missouri State.
Throughout her years at the Daily Journal, she’s earned several awards, including the Community College Association Media Award of Excellence. In 2005, she received a top three finish in spot news in the Missouri Associated Press Writing Competition for “Taum Sauk dam fails.” This was followed in 2006 with another top finish in community affairs/public interest for her “Meth’s Devastation” series.
Ressel was also a contributor to the Daily Journal’s child sex abuse series, “Shattering the Silence,” which earned the 2008 Missouri Associated Press Managing Editors Sweepstakes Award.
Ressel is engaged to Todd Inserra and has seven children, a dog and a cat. She serves as a St. Francois County Community Partnership board member.
As Ressel begins her tenure as editor of the Daily Journal, she expressed confidence in the journalistic integrity of her editorial staff.
“I think we have a great group of reporters right now,” she said. “Matt McFarland has been with the newspaper since December. He primarily reports on Desloge, Leadington, Mineral Area College, and crime and courts.
“Bobby Radford has been with the newspaper since January. He primarily reports on Park Hills, Bismarck, and the North County and Central school districts.
“Kevin Jenkins is the editor of the Farmington Press and a staff writer for the Daily Journal. He has been with the newspaper since 2011. Mark Marberry has been writing for the Daily Journal/Farmington Press since January.
“Victoria Kemper joined the staff in August 2017 and primarily reports for the Democrat News in Fredericktown. Democrat News Editor Alan Kopitsky has been with the newspaper since 1988 and Daily Journal Sports Editor Matt King has been with the newspaper since 2002.”
The editorial staff currently has two unfilled positions.
“We would love to hear from our readers,” Ressel said. “Tell us what parts of the newspaper you like or don’t like — what opinion page columns you like or would prefer we not use. Is there anything the newspaper no longer provides for its readers that you would like to see returned? We want to know.”
Ressel can be contacted at 573-518-3613 or by email at tressel@dailyjournalonline.com
