ReStore prepares for spring-cleaning season

As Christmas decorations in Parkland houses are tucked away until next year, and ambitions turn to spring cleaning – purging basements, cabinets, workbenches, store rooms and storage units – the ReStore benefitting Habitat for Humanity of St. Francois County (HFHSFC) is reminding people they can bring in their gently-used items to help the local housing ministry’s mission.

Located at 4602 US 67 on the east outer road in Farmington next to Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners, the ReStore is one of about 900 Habitat thrift shops in America geared to selling all manner of donated furnishings, building supplies, housewares, hardware, tools and equipment -- as long as it’s in decent shape and isn’t more appropriate fodder for a landfill.

Sales at the ReStores, in turn, support Habitat for Humanity affiliates’ mission to build decent, affordable housing for low-income families who qualify for low-interest loans and are willing to partner with the ecumenical housing ministry non-profits.

“It’s a good way to give good deals to bargain hunters looking for affordable building materials and housewares, and it definitely helps us pay for the materials we need for our houses,” said Executive Director Linda Dickerson-Bell. “Plus, I like to think of all the things people are reusing or upcycling, instead of throwing it in the landfill. It’s better for the environment. Everyone wins.”

Dickerson-Bell said the pandemic has taken a toll on both the number of volunteers and the hours that the thrift shop can be open. They strive to be open every Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and more information can be provided by calling 573-747-1305 or 573-760-1702 or visiting https://hfhsfc.org/restore/,or their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/habitatrestor.

Masks are required and Dickerson-Bell said the charity has received a little bit of uncharitable flak for that, but she said some volunteers have health issues that need to be considered, and she’s not willing to risk their health to make a few dollars more. All of the volunteers at the ReStore and building site on a recent Monday wore masks and cheerfully pitched in to help move things at the ReStore and work on the building site.

Entering the ReStore – old timers will remember it as the former Papa Don’s Nightclub of the 1980s, which then turned into a flea market – narrow aisles snake through jumbled sections of furniture, windows, doors, housewares, tools, tile, lamps, light fixtures, sinks, toilets and other donated merchandise.

“We even have a wheelchair lift,” Dickerson-Bell pointed out. “I looked up how much that goes for, and it’s usually $10,000, but it’s rock-bottom-priced here. Hopefully someone can get some use out of it.”

Before the coronavirus, they were able to make some pick-ups, but they need more volunteers to keep the ReStore staffed for that. HFHSFC has only a few paid, part-time workers, so the need for volunteers is imperative, Dickerson-Bell said, to make sure most of the money raised goes to the mission.

“We’re lucky we have some dedicated groups to help keep us going,” she said. “We can’t begin to tell them how much we appreciate them, our volunteers and donors.”

Locally, HFHSFC is working on houses number 29 and 30, in Park Hills and Bonne Terre. On that recent Monday morning, a team of volunteers from Lifesavers Ministry were helping clean up the construction site in Park Hills, but not before their vanload stopped at the ReStore to help a donor unload unwanted and antique Christmas decorations from the back of her car.

“We just help out here at the ReStore, moving things around, unloading, and keeping busy,” said one of the volunteers. “If we’re not here at the ReStore, we’re helping build the houses.”

Another volunteer said she felt blessed by the opportunity to volunteer.

“I’m happy about it, I love to serve Ms. Linda, I love serving the Lord, and I feel purposeful here,” she said. “I’m glad to help out every Monday.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.