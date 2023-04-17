Robert "Bob" Bone, 80, of Farmington, is somewhat of a local celebrity. Working as the local barber for more than 60 years, he’s well-known in the community. He knew all the latest news, and he’s done his fair share of mentoring and matchmaking over the years.

Bone truly relished being the town barber and working full-time at the Farmington Barber Shop. He couldn’t imagine doing anything else, and the town loved the styles he created.

“I’m proud of the haircuts I created for my customers over the years,” said Bone. “When people around town would ask someone, ‘who cut your hair?’ They knew before they even answered it that it was a Bob Bone haircut.”

In 2018, Bone’s world was turned upside down when he was diagnosed with colon cancer at the age of 76. Admittedly, he had put off getting a colonoscopy, which he deeply regrets. When his symptoms first started, which included unexplained vomiting and an upset stomach that continued for several weeks, he knew he needed a colonoscopy.

“One of my only regrets is that I put off getting a colonoscopy. I now tell everyone I meet to be sure to get one. Two of my sisters were previously diagnosed with colon cancer, so it was always in the back of my mind… in my case, I just waited too long,” Bone said. “I finally had my colonoscopy thanks to Dr. Brian Gallagher, a BJC Medical Group surgeon at m (PHC). I’ve been cutting his hair since he was a little kid, and I knew he would take good care of me.”

Unfortunately, Bone’s suspicion was accurate — his colonoscopy indicated that he had stage II colon cancer. Dr. Gallagher then referred Bone to Dr. Steven Hunt, a Washington University colorectal surgeon at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, who performed a resection of his colon and followed with surveillance afterward. Three years later, Bone learned that his colon cancer had metastasized extensively to his liver. In other words, the cancer had spread.

“Back in December 2021, I was told I only had one to three months to live,” said Bone. “But I was determined to keep fighting, and so I met with what would become my oncology team — led by Dr. Paul Mehan, a BJC Medical Group hematologist PHC – who recommended chemotherapy and a targeted drug, which I started immediately.”

Personalized medicine

Next generation genetic sequencing and molecular tests can be performed much more rapidly and cost-effectively than in the past. This testing is now performed on many patients with advanced cancer to better understand the genetics of the cancer and to search for therapeutically actionable gene mutations. In some cases, this testing opens the door to treatment with a drug that wouldn’t be a typical choice for colorectal cancer.

For instance, genetic testing may suggest that a drug more frequently used for breast cancer may be helpful. Likewise, testing can help identify the best patients for immunotherapy treatments. Conversely, testing can also reveal which drugs should be avoided due to lack of efficacy.

“We performed a panel of tests on Bob’s biopsy to determine the cancer’s genetic and molecular profile,” said Dr. Mehan. “Understanding the genetic makeup of his cancer allowed us to personalize Bob’s therapy in the hopes of achieving the best response.”

PHC's Cancer Center

Bone chose to continue undergoing his chemotherapy at the Cancer Center at PHC, a place that feels very familiar and comforting. And one of his nurses just happens to be his neighbor.

“I really love all my nurses at the Cancer Center,” said Bone. “They take such good care of me and make the whole process much more bearable. Dr. Mehan meets with me regularly to go over my treatment and scans, while offering his encouragement. I also love how Barry, the courier in PHC’s Cancer and Infusion Center, knows which chips and cookies I prefer and brings them to me during my infusions.”

Bone visits the Cancer Center regularly for his chemotherapy treatments. He is grateful that, despite the intensity of his treatment regimen, he hasn’t experienced many side effects or even felt sick. The only side effects he noted were temporary lockjaw, one episode of non-stop hiccups, and bursitis in his hip.

Hopeful for the future

It’s been more than a year since Bone learned his cancer had spread to his liver. He continues to do well with his chemo treatments and remains hopeful for his future. Better yet, he has far surpassed the one to three months he was initially given.

“We are pleased that Bob is responding to the therapy, and that the side effects have been minimal,” said Dr. Mehan. “He inspires all of us with his positivity and determination.”

In addition to his faith in God, Bone attributes his good fortune over these past four years to having a strong support system of family, friends, and customers, as well as his dedicated team of doctors and nurses. He refuses to give up and chooses instead to focus on the positive.

“Most people I encounter can’t believe I have cancer, because I’m still the same Bob Bone I’ve always been,” he said. “I don’t feel bad, and I refuse to feel sorry for myself. I know how fortunate I am. The good Lord has taken care of me and will continue to do so.”

Bone is enjoying his retirement years with his wife, five children, 14 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. And, although he’s officially retired from the Farmington Barber Shop, you can still find him there from time to time, chatting with the other barbers and customers, while delivering his signature smile.