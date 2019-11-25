A guest speaker who made a positive impression on the membership during her first appearance at the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce business and community luncheon in February, appeared before the organization for a second time Thursday.
Maureen Brinkley, district director of the Small Business Administration (SBA) returned to Farmington to follow up on an agreement signed earlier in the year by the chamber and the SBA to assist businesses in the area.
“I want to tell you what we intend to do for real this time,” she said. “We want to make this the hub. The Farmington chamber, we want to make it the hub, and you guys, the businesses will be the spokes. I promise — I commit to you that we are going to start doing that as soon as possible.
“I would like to have a town hall meeting and you tell us what you need. Very often people like us, we think we know everything, but we’re not going to do that. If we don’t have it, I guarantee I’ll find it for you, because I know people who can and do just about everything for businesses.”
Brinkley said starting a business isn’t easy, and it’s very critical for clients and business owners who have the entrepreneurial spirits to get everything they need to get started.
“Our mission is to help small business start, run and grow,” she said. “That’s our lifeblood. Startup business take a lot of patience and time. A lot of people come in and they are ready for that shingle outside, but they haven’t hired the right accountant, the right lawyer. They don’t know if they’re in the right place even, but it’s our job to see that that gets done.”
Two years ago, the SBA started a mission to bring new life to its agency. According to Brinkley, when people hear of SBA, they only think of loans. She said that they do a lot more than loans.
“Sometimes that money can get you in trouble faster than you can imagine, if you don’t know how to use it and expend it,” she said. “We have classes on business planning, marketing, cash flow analysis.
“Very soon, probably the first of the year, we are going to get some computers down here, some programs where you can come in and use them. I have a staff, I will try to come in every time I can, but for those people who really are not familiar with the programs and how to use everything online, we will sit right there with you and go through these programs.”
Brinkley stressed that she wants to make Farmington a "mini" SBA with the Farmington chamber serving as a satellite office, so people don’t have to travel to St. Louis or Cape Girardeau.
“An event was down here — I was out of town — in August and it didn’t go so well, from what I heard,” she said. “I don’t like that. I’m a perfectionist and I love being number one and the best. So, we’ve got to repair that. It was good in a way, because we found the program and the person that was presenting it just was not the right person.
“My desire is to make you feel good every time I am here. My staff, I want them to make you feel good. I want you to believe in us. I want you to be honest with us as you have been to Candy [Hente, chamber executive director]. If there’s anything that we’re not doing, we need to hear about it.”
Brinkley added that she plans to lead a quarterly round table with local business owners where she will conduct informal chats and find out the needs of the area.
She then brought up the alliance with the chamber and the SBA that both signed in February. She said that there had been other alliance signings held in other areas that turned out to be nothing but photo ops — but not the one created between the Farmington chamber and the SBA.
“When I sign something, it means what I intend for it to mean,” she said.
