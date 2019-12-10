With Christmas approaching, it is time for the annual bake sale put on by Team Turner Chevrolet-Cadillac, which is a popular treat and tradition for many people in the area.
For more than 12 years, Team Turner Chevrolet-Cadillac has been putting together this “larger than average” holiday candy and cookie sale to raise money for Relay for Life of St. Francois County (RFL-SFC).
The team has plenty of options for candy, cookies and breads for individuals consisting of peanut brittle, toffee, fudge, sourdough bread, and chocolate turtles. All the fudge is available with and without nuts.
“This really is not your average bake sale,” said Glenda Straughn, a co-chair of the event with Anne Strangmeier. “We offer so many different types of things which is why I think it isn’t your normal holiday sale.
“This event is something that a lot of people look forward to, and it’s for a good cause.”
All of the proceeds raised from the holiday candy/cookie fundraiser goes to RFL-SFC to help in the fight against cancer.
Straughn has been involved with Relay for Life for quite a few years, and this fundraiser is one of the biggest fundraisers that Team Turner Chevrolet-Cadillac has.
Straughn said that they generally raise around $7,000 with this fundraiser. An average yearly total of the amount raised for Relay for Life is about $25,000 to $30,000 a year.
Cookies trays (four dozen cookies) are $23 and candy is sold $12 per pound and $6 per half pound.
The bread is $4 per loaf, and cinnamon sugar pecans are $10 per every three cups.
Call Turner Chevrolet-Cadillac at 573-431-2414 to place an order by Thursday. Orders can be picked up on Friday at Belgrade State Bank in Farmington and Desloge and at Turner Chevrolet-Cadillac in Park Hills.
