RHONDA HUBBARD: Immune Health

We have all heard an aging immune system can make you more likely to catch a cold or be more vulnerable to a disease.
As we age our bodies do not produce as many cells as when we were younger. Did you know your cells are replaced every 90-120 days, so the saying “you are what you eat” has some significant truth!
There are some simple ways to strengthen your immune health. One way is just moving your body consistently. This means committing to a regular workout routine. Do you know the best exercise to do? It is the one you’ll do! The benefits of exercise can be weight loss which can also make your immune health improve. Making the decision to keep exercise as a priority can be the most important investment of your time.
Inflammation in the body can be caused from a variety of things. Keeping your body moving can be extremely helpful with this as well. Modifications may need to be in place until you can exercise at the intensity you desire.
Neglecting to eat enough plants, like fruits and veggies, can put our bodies into a state of significant inflammation. That is when the body can become swollen, red, and most often very painful. Again, one way to combat the inflammation is flooding your body with plants. Plants are natural anti-inflammatories that are critical for better health.
Have you ever had someone tell you to "look on the bright side" or to "see the cup as half full?" Chances are good that the people who make these comments are positive thinkers. Researchers are finding more and more evidence pointing to the many benefits of optimism and positive thinking. Such findings suggest that not only are positive thinkers healthier and less stressed, they also have greater overall well-being.
Even if positive thinking does not come naturally to you, there are plenty of great reasons to start cultivating affirmative thoughts and minimizing negative self-talk. Researchers have found that your mind can have a powerful effect on your body. Immunity is one area where your thoughts and attitudes can have a particularly powerful influence. In one study, researchers found that activation in brain areas associated with negative emotions led to a weaker immune system.
We have control of our exercise routine and our mindset so let’s keep moving forward with better health and a more positive attitude.
Here's to your health.
Rhonda Hubbard
