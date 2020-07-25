Riders take part in Fredericktown competition.

Cowboys and cowgirls from multiple states came to Fredericktown on July 17 to compete in the Show Me State Sort & Pen Competition.
The 129 teams who competed were made up of riders from around Missouri, Arkansas and Illinois. They all came to the Fredericktown Lion's Club rodeo grounds to compete in three different classes.
The event was organized by Elizabeth Cureton who has been involved in this type of event since she was a kid.
Cureton said her dad used to compete in team penning and also put on events. As she follows in her dad's footsteps, her sons Cash and Cross are right behind her, following in hers.
"This is what I grew up doing," Cureton said. "It's a good time and pretty fun to watch."
For those who have never heard of sort and pen, Cureton said it is a combination or sorting and team penning.
"Team penning is when you use 30 head of cattle and a team of three are given a number and 60 seconds to get the three cattle with that number to the pen at the other end," Cureton said. "If your number is three, you have to get all three of the threes and take them and put them in the pen at the other end."
Cureton said in the sort and pen they use 10 cattle and number them 0 through 9. The goal is still to get three of the cattle to the end but they also must sort them.
Show Me Sort & Pen-6.jpg
Show Me Sort & Pen-2.jpg
Show Me Sort & Pen-3.jpg
Show Me Sort & Pen-4.jpg
Show Me Sort & Pen-5.jpg
Show Me Sort & Pen-7.jpg
Show Me Sort & Pen-8.jpg
Show Me Sort & Pen-9.jpg
Show Me Sort & Pen-10.jpg
Show Me Sort & Pen-11.jpg
Show Me Sort & Pen-12.jpg
Show Me Sort & Pen-13.jpg
Show Me Sort & Pen-14.jpg
Show Me Sort & Pen-15.jpg
Show Me Sort & Pen-16.jpg
Show Me Sort & Pen-17.jpg
Show Me Sort & Pen-18.jpg
Show Me Sort & Pen-19.jpg
Show Me Sort & Pen-20.jpg
Show Me Sort & Pen-21.jpg
Show Me Sort & Pen-22.jpg
Show Me Sort & Pen-23.jpg
Show Me Sort & Pen-24.jpg
Show Me Sort & Pen-25.jpg
Show Me Sort & Pen-26.jpg
Show Me Sort & Pen-27.jpg
Show Me Sort & Pen-28.jpg
Show Me Sort & Pen-29.jpg
Show Me Sort & Pen-30.jpg
Show Me Sort & Pen-31.jpg
"If your number is 6 you have to get 6, 7 and 8," Cureton said. "You take them down and get them in the pen in that order. You can't get 8, 7 and 6, you have to get them 6, 7 and 8."
The task is not easy, as even a seasoned competitor can have difficulty getting the correct cattle to the other end as well as keep the other cattle from crossing the line.
"You can't let any of the other cattle cross the line," Cureton said. "If any of the other seven cattle cross the line, you're done."
The competition was open to all skill levels from beginner to expert. Spectators were welcome to come watch from the stands for free.
Cureton held another sort and pen competition in May, and said she would hold more, but it is difficult due to weather.
"I don't put on more because we have an outdoor arena," Cureton said. "I have to wait for it to be decent weather with less chance of rain. We will ride in the rain but everybody now rides pretty good horses, expensive horses and you don't want them to get hurt or anything."
The July 17 event was held later in the day, starting at 7 p.m., in order to escape the heat of the day and keep the event cool for the cattle and horses.
With weather in mind, pop up storms cleared out just before the July 17 Show Me State Sort & Pen began, leaving the arena a little muddy and causing a few of the competitors to sit this one out.
Competitors competed in three classes Open, #9 and #7. Colleen Galloway, Ellie Fowler and Bill Womack took first place in Open winning $714. Kim Long, Tony Feldhake and Gary Bartel took first place in #9 winning $627. Elizabeth Cureton, Craig Shaw and Rob Stucker took first place in #7 winning $330.
The Show Me State Sort & Pen finals will be held in October in Lebanon.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.