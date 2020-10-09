Right place, right time leads couple to save man from burning home

“We didn’t know whether anyone was home or not,” said Terry, “but we knew we had to take action and do what we could do to alert anyone in the area.”

Jim ran to the back of the house while she drove around in search of help and also called 911. He knocked on the rear of the home and on the windows while also yelling that the house was on fire.

Meanwhile, Terry had reached the 911 dispatcher, who promptly asked her for their location.

“All I could tell her was, ‘I know where I’ve been and I know where I’m going, but I don’t know why or where I’m at right now,’” said Terry.

The dispatcher was able to ping Terry’s cell phone signal and immediately dispatched the fire department.

By this time, the house was almost fully engulfed. The smoke was so thick, Terry could not see through her tears.

Because the home was located outside of city limits, it would take a few minutes for emergency personnel to arrive. Fortunately, the dispatcher stayed on the phone with Terry.

Suddenly a very confused man, barefoot, stumbled out of the home.