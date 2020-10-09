Right place, right time leads couple to save man from burning home

“In the right place at the right time.” Little did Jim and Terry Barton realize these words would become relevant in only a few hours.
Early one August morning, the couple was unsure if they should travel to Farmington for an appointment.
Terry had been diagnosed with breast cancer earlier in the spring. She had undergone numerous tests, surgery and radiation treatments earlier this year and is now cancer-free.
Because of these medical problems, an earlier appointment with their business confidant had been cancelled and rescheduled for this particular day.
The COVID-19 pandemic was at the forefront of their minds. But after praying about the situation, they traveled south to the appointment. When they were about half-way through their trip, they received a text from Leadwood First Church of God Pastor Kendall Hughes who informed the couple that St. Francois County had been classified as a Code Red county due to the increasing coronavirus numbers.
“Our concern was heightened and we needed to decide whether to continue traveling or to turn around and go home,” said Terry. “Our decision was to continue because we knew God was with us.”
The couple made it to their appointment and also talked to a friend whose husband had recently become a Christian and involved in a local church.
“It was a great morning of sharing our faith with her and her sharing the change in her husband’s life with us,” said Terry.
They conducted their business and then stopped again, this time to talk to a church friend the couple has known for years. Their short conversation focused on “family, faith and the power of prayer.”
After a quick lunch, the couple stopped by Ole Tyme Pantry on Route D just outside of Farmington. Afterward, they headed home on the county’s scenic back roads of northern St. Francois County.
The couple took their time traveling. They talked about their conversations of the day with good friends. As they rounded a curve, the Bartons’ leisurely, scenic drive suddenly turned to thick, black smoke stretching across the roadway.
Terry asked Jim what he thought had happened. Then he turned to his right and saw a house ablaze.
It took a moment for Terry to realize what her husband had said. She slowed down and looked for the next driveway to turn their car around so they could go back to the burning house.
When the couple reached the home, they started blaring the car’s horn. Jim got out and started toward the front deck, which was now engulfed in flames. At that time, he realized the fire was too hot and could not even get close to the front deck to knock on the door of the modular home.
“We didn’t know whether anyone was home or not,” said Terry, “but we knew we had to take action and do what we could do to alert anyone in the area.”
Jim ran to the back of the house while she drove around in search of help and also called 911. He knocked on the rear of the home and on the windows while also yelling that the house was on fire.
Meanwhile, Terry had reached the 911 dispatcher, who promptly asked her for their location.
“All I could tell her was, ‘I know where I’ve been and I know where I’m going, but I don’t know why or where I’m at right now,’” said Terry.
The dispatcher was able to ping Terry’s cell phone signal and immediately dispatched the fire department.
By this time, the house was almost fully engulfed. The smoke was so thick, Terry could not see through her tears.
Because the home was located outside of city limits, it would take a few minutes for emergency personnel to arrive. Fortunately, the dispatcher stayed on the phone with Terry.
Suddenly a very confused man, barefoot, stumbled out of the home.
Later, he told the couple he was the only one at home at the time. He had been asleep in the rear bedroom and had no idea the house was on fire. Jim’s screaming and loud banging on the house is what had awakened him.
Sadly, a family pet did not survive due to smoke inhalation. The home was completely destroyed.
But thankfully the man – clearly stunned from the incident – had survived.
That was when Terry realized she knew where she was and why she and Jim were there.
“The good Lord had placed us exactly where we needed to be,” she said, “at the right place, at the right time, so we could be his servants.”
Later as she reflected on the situation, Terry said it was “amazing how God used us when we least expected it.”
After the couple calmed down after the incident, they had many questions: what if they had decided not to make the trip to Farmington that day? What if they had not rejoiced with their friend about her husband’s new-found salvation? What if they had driven directly home instead of taking the scenic route? What if they had not stopped to visit and enjoy conversations with church friends? What if they had passed by the burning house just a few minutes earlier or even later?
Terry and Jim both say they aren’t heroes. They’re quick to tell others who use that term that they aren’t.
They are, however, convinced that God used them that day.
In the right place at the right time.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
