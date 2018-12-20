The American Heart Association’s Annual Walk to Tackle Heart Disease was a huge success in St. Francois County this year.
Between Farmington and North County School Districts, $31,558 was raised for the event.
Each year, the event brings together the Farmington and North County communities to raise awareness and donations to fight the battle against heart disease.
North County has held the title for raising the most money for the past two years, a pattern that they continued this year. North County won the trophy yet again by raising $15,058.
While the trophy is made out to North County High School, Business and Science Instructor Doug Karsch wanted to make sure that the whole district was credited for the success.
"There were events going on in other buildings. It really was a district effort," he said.
And it is something that the whole district should be proud of. Last year's efforts raised $10,570, which made North County school district #5 in the country behind much bigger schools in Dallas and Little Rock. This year, they beat their previous record by $5,000. This was due in part to a donation made to the school by the Eagles Club in Bonne Terre.
Charlene Bullock, of Bonne Terre, was the top walker and fundraiser for the walk, and raised $2,065.
American Heart Association’s Youth Market Director Jen Rogers is grateful to community members for the success of the event, which was sponsored by Parkland Health Center, First State Community Bank, J98, and Ozark Federal Credit Union.
North County and Farmington school districts held several fundraisers this year for the event. The walk itself was held at North County High School on Aug. 31, and was followed by a North County vs Farmington football game. Shirts were also sold to help raise money for the American Heart Association.
“This event is the biggest, largest of its kind in our 11-state affiliate,” Rogers said. “I get phone calls all of the time from other affiliates wanting to know how I do it, but it’s not me, it’s the schools and everyone involved. We are very grateful for you.”
Farmington also welcomed a new ambassador to the walk this year, Landon Johnson. Landon is the son of Farmington kindergarten Principal Kim Johnson, and was diagnosed with a heart murmur in the fourth grade. This diagnosis came after he fell while playing basketball after school, and went to the hospital with what his mother thought was just a broken arm.
He was then sent to Children’s Hospital and told he had third-degree heart block.
“The top two chambers of your heart send signals to the bottom two chambers of your heart and that is what keeps the rhythm going,” Johnson explained. “So his top two chambers send signals, but his bottom two chambers don’t receive those signals. So they had to go in and put in a pacemaker.”
Johnson said that they have been very lucky and have had few problems since Landon received the pacemaker.
“He plays basketball, sports for Farmington, he plays on AAU teams, so if you didn’t know him, you wouldn’t even know,” she said. “We ended up going to the doctor for what we thought was a broken arm and we came back with a pacemaker.”
Landon was happy for the opportunity to be a heart ambassador representing his school this year. Another heart ambassador this year was Gage Harris, who has recently graduated North County High School and is now in college.
The Walk to Tackle Heart Disease is held to help people who are born with heart problems, and for those who have developed heart disease. Heart disease is the highest cause of death in the country, and stroke comes in at second. The success of this year’s event means that more research can be done and more people can be saved from heart disease and other heart problems.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.