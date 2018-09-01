The city of Farmington announced a street closure in advance of work in coming days.
Coyote Street, north of Fox Glen Drive, is closing beginning Tuesday for drainage improvements.
Public Works Director Larry Lacy said there are two culverts in that area needing to be replaced due to rotting.
The culverts will be replaced with HDPE pipes. CE Contracting has been hired to perform the work.
A press release from the department said work is anticipated to take four days. Motorists are asked to use Stonegate Street as a detour route.
In addition, the department also gave an update on streets selected for repavement during the fall. Lacy said there are no road closures expected for the streets – with the exception being during the actual repaving process.
Streets on the list include Old Fredericktown Road (from Henry Street within the city limits); Addie Court; Fleming (Forster - Walter); Carleton (Forster - Carter); Smith (Henry - Carleton); Edward (Henry – Carleton); Overton (Henry – Long); Baily (Henry - Washington); Allen; Harrison (A Street - Franklin); Liberty (A Street – Black Knight Drive); Colorado (Washington - Middle); Brookville Drive (north of Burkstone); Coyote (John David – Barefield); Grey Fox; Keisha; Robby Lane; Justin; Wallace Road (Weber - Hillsboro); Hillsboro (South Westwood - Washington); and Black Knight Drive (Liberty - Westgate).
Crews have started milling the streets in preparation of the repaving.
One of the more recent roadway projects in the city was the placement of sidewalks along Henry Street to Old Fredericktown Road.
Lacy said the city is pleased with the work of Kimes Contracting for the construction. Work on the project began in June of this year.
The contract is in the amount of $201,676.50. Other costs for the project include design engineering in the amount of $22,632 and construction inspection in the amount of $14,639.04 with Cochran Engineering.
“They did a good job and got it done fast,” Lacy said. “We appreciate MoDOT’s grant monies and the job that Cochran did on the engineering.”
According to Lacy, the “TAP” grant, which stands for Transportation Alternative Project, pays for construction only of the project.
The amount covered through the grant is $218,493.00 – or 73 percent of construction cost. The cost for the sidewalks was due to curb and gutter work required, stormwater drainage and other issues.
The city was awarded a Transportation Alternative Project grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation for the construction of a sidewalk along Highway H in Farmington.
The sidewalks connect with those found on Old Fredericktown Road to serve residents in that area.
Additional residential development on the highway led city officials to apply for additional funding to extend the pedestrian sidewalks.
Eight Southeast Missouri communities were selected to receive $1.74 million in transportation alternative funds. Nineteen applications were received in November 2016 totaling more than $4.5 million in requests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.