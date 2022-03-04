Bid awarded for US 67/Route H improvement

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during its regular meeting on March 1 for bridge replacements, pavement improvements, and intersection improvements.

Included among the projects was a $1,158,777 contract awarded to Fronabarger Concreters Inc., for intersection improvements at US 67 and Route H near Farmington in St. Francois County. The project will remove the crossover and install J-turns allowing access to northbound and southbound lanes.

Chris Crocker, engineer with Missouri Department of Transportation Southeast District (MoDOT), said construction is slated to begin this spring.

“Notice to proceed is April 4, which means they could start the project then, but we won’t know until they (Fronabarger) get a schedule,” he said by email Thursday. “They have to have the project completed before Nov. 1, 2022.”

According to MoDOT’s website regarding the project, https://www.modot.org/jturn_67andH_Farmington, studies done by the National Cooperative Highway Research Program show J-turns provide significant reduction in right-angle, “far” side crashes.

A University of Missouri study of J-turns operating in Missouri showed the J-turn design resulted in a 54% reduction for fatal and disabling injury crashes, and a 35% reduction in total crashes, which includes rear-end collisions. The study also showed right angle crashes – generally the most severe type of crash at intersections – were reduced by 80%.

“Traditional median intersections have approximately 42 conflict points. J-turns decrease the number of conflict points and help reduce the severity of crashes,” said MoDOT Project Manager Pete Berry.

Instead of motorists crossing fast-moving lanes of traffic to get to the opposing lanes, drivers at J-turn intersections turn right in the same direction of traffic, merge into the left lane, and then make a U-turn in the direction they intend to travel.

“Although drivers will have to travel slightly further to get where they want to go, using J-turns can take the same or less time than trying to wait for a safe and appropriate gap to cross traffic,” the project website states.

Motorists should expect periodic single lane closures on US 67 and Route H as work is underway, according to a pamphlet issued by MoDOT. The median crossing at Route H will be removed with this project. Access at Hildebrecht Road and the private drive at the south end of the project limits will not be modified during construction.

MoDOT’s 2020 traffic volume map shows the H and 67 intersection is passed over by about 1,250 to 2,499 vehicles on a daily basis.

Highway 47 bridge at Mill Creek

In an unrelated project, MoDOT maintenance crews will be making repairs to the Route 47 bridge over Mill Creek beginning Monday. The bridge is located in Washington County, on the way to Cadet and Buckman Laboratories from St. Francois County.

According to a MoDOT news release, the work is intended to improve the driving surface across the bridge. To safely complete the repairs, crews will close one lane of Route 47 across the bridge from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with work scheduled to begin March 7, and to be completed by March 11.

The work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

