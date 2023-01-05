 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bridge work to close US 67 northbound lane

BEGINS JAN. 9: Bridge work to close U.S. 67 northbound lane

Because of Big River Bridge work, Northbound U.S. 67 will be reduced to one lane from Monday through Wednesday next week. MoDOT is advising drivers to be particularly careful in the work zone.

Part of Northbound US 67 in northern St. Francois County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews perform bridge maintenance next week.

This section of roadway is located from Highway 47 to Cash Lane north of Bonne Terre, near Cherokee Landing. The bridge spans Big River.

Weather permitting, work will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday. Completion is anticipated at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. The work zone will be in place 24 hours a day until the work is finished.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

