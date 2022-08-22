Chester Bridge rehab continues

Work to rehabilitate the Chester Bridge is underway. The bridge spans the Mississippi River, connecting the cities of Perryville, Missouri and Chester, Illinois via MO Highway 51/IL Highway 150.

The maintenance project includes pavement rehab and some minor structural steel repairs.

Currently, Highway 51 is reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction in the vicinity of the bridge. Temporary signals are in place to guide motorists through the work zone. The width restriction means large equipment is unable to cross the bridge during the rehab project.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will allow large equipment to pass once during construction. The bridge will be available at full width for 72 hours Sept. 3-5.

Although the structure is safe for travel, it is in poor condition. The rehab work will help improve the existing bridge as the project team prepares for the Chester Bridge replacement project. Completion of the rehab work is anticipated Dec. 1, weather permitting.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

Additional details about the Chester Bridge are available at www.modot.org/chesterbridge.

For more information, please contact Chester Bridge Deputy Project Director Benji Philpot at 573-472-5371, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.