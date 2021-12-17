Commission awards contracts for Southeast District projects

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during its regular meeting on Dec. 1. Awarded contracts include resurfacing, adding shoulders, culvert and bridge replacements, erosion control repairs, and sidewalk improvements.

Contracts include the following:

A $2,191,111 contract was awarded to N.B West Contracting Company for pavement resurfacing on the following routes: Route E from the Iron County line to Business 67 in Madison County, and: Route 47 from the Washington County line to Route 67 in St. Francois County.

A $1,897,146 contract was awarded to Apex Paving Co., for resurfacing on northbound and southbound Route 67 in Wayne County from: Northbound from Route 34 to the Madison County line, and; Southbound from Route 34 to Business 67 near Greenville, Missouri.

A $5,654,742 contract was awarded to Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., for resurfacing on southbound Interstate 55 from Route T to Route M in Ste. Genevieve County.

A $1,673,492 contract was awarded to Joe’s Bridge & Grading, Inc., for pavement improvements and a culvert replacement on Route A in Perry County.

A $160,750 contract was awarded to Putz Construction, LLC, for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements at various locations in the Southeast District.

Additional information, regarding timelines and impacts to traffic, will be released prior to the start of construction.

For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT, 1-888-275-6636.

