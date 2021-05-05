CONSTRUCTION: I-55, US 67 southbound ramp closed overnight on Thursday

Drivers through Jefferson County who travel Interstate 55 should be aware of an overnight ramp closure. Starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, crews will close the southbound I-55 exit ramp to southbound US 67. The ramp is scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Friday.
Traffic may detour around the closure by exiting at Route A and taking Route A to southbound US 67.
For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.
