Contract awarded to improve several mid-Missouri roadways

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission has approved a contract to resurface and add shoulders to various roadways in Washington, Crawford and Jefferson counties.

Under the approved contract, work will take place at:

Washington County Route E from Route CC to Route 8 in Potosi;

Washington County Route H from Route 47 to Jefferson County Route WW;

Crawford County Route N from Interstate 44 in Bourbon to Route 185 in Washington County; and

Jefferson County Route H from Route WW to Highway 21 in De Soto.

Pace Construction Company was awarded the contract after submitting the low bid of $9,260,000.

Work is expected to take place this summer. When a start date is established, the Missouri Department of Transportation will alert the public about the project through signs, news releases and social media.

For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central.

