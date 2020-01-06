St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve and Perry county drivers can look forward to a bit of inconvenience for the sake of safer roads this year.
This fall, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects including bridge improvements, bridge replacements and pavement improvements.
Additional information regarding timelines and impacts to traffic will be released before construction begins.
H.R. Quadri Contractors, LLC, is a privately-held highway and street construction company in Van Buren, established in 1984. It was awarded a $4,589,414 contract for multiple projects in Perry and St. Francois counties that include:
- Addition of shoulders and rumble strips on Route H from Old Fredericktown Road in Farmington to Route AA in St. Francois County, just short of 4 miles in length;
- Addition of shoulders and rumble strips on Route B from near National Guard Drive in Perryville to Interstate 55 in Perry County, about 6.4 miles in length;
- Addition of shoulders and rumble strips on Route K from Point View Drive in Bonne Terre to Route D in St. Francois County, a stretch almost 7 miles long;
- Addition of shoulders and rumble strips on Route NN from Route N to Route 221 in St. Francois County, a lenth of 4.3 miles;
- Addition of shoulders and rumble strips on Route AA from Route H to Pendelton Road, located south of Farmington, a stretch of more than 5 miles, and;
- Addition of shoulders and rumble strips on Route B from Interstate 55 to Apple Creek in Perry County, just shy of 3 miles in length.
According to a Missouri Department of Transportation report on its fiscal-year 2019 achievements, the department has reduced severe crashes by 30% with the addition of rumble strips to prevent “run-off-the-road” crashes.
Darius Dowdy, resident engineer at the Park Hills project office in the industrial park, said the projects should take several months as culverts are extended, the shoulders are widened, asphalt is poured and the rumble strips are pressed into the newly-laid shoulders on the roadways.
“Last I was told, it should all start sometime in March,” he said. “It’s a pretty simple process. As long as we have the right of way and the room, it’s a pretty straightforward job, not many issues with it.”
The commission at its Nov. 6 meeting also awarded a $1,471,365 contract to Apex Paving Co. of Cape Girardeau for resurfacing on Z from Route N to Route 61 and bridge rehabilitation on the Interstate 55 overpass in Ste. Genevieve County, and resurfacing on Route A from Route U to Route 25 in Cape Girardeau County.
A $716,823 contract was awarded to Lehman Construction, LLC., for a bridge replacement on Route 38 over Evening Shade Creek in Wright County. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” program passed by the Missouri General Assembly during its 2019 session. The program appropriated $50 million in state general revenue to fund 45 high priority bridge projects throughout the state.
For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT, 1-888-275-6636, or check out www.modot.org/southeast, facebook.com/MoDOTSoutheast, twitter.com/MoDOTSoutheast or youtube.com/MoDOTSoutheast.
