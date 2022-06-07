Contracts awarded for Southeast District road projects

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during its regular meeting on June 2. Awarded contracts include a high friction surface treatment, pavement improvements, bridge improvements, and sidewalk improvements.

Contracts include:

• A $218,218 contract was awarded to The Truesdell Corporation, for a high friction surface treatment on the ramp curves at the I-57 and I-55 interchange in Scott County.

• A $8,754,427 contract was awarded to Magruder Paving LLC for resurfacing Route 67 from Route 221 to Route 72 in St. Francois and Madison counties, and areas of northbound and southbound Route 67 from Cherokee Pass to County Road 303 in Madison County.

• A $3,410,412 contract was awarded to Keeley & Sons Inc. for bridge rehabilitation on Missouri Route 51 over the Mississippi River (Chester Bridge) in Perry County.

• A $2,285,000 contract was awarded to West Plains Bridge & Grading LLC for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements on various routes in several towns in the Southeast District, including Lesterville, Ironton, Winona, Mountain View, Eminence, Thayer, West Plains, Mountain Grove, Norwood, Willow Springs, Houston, Raymondville, and Mansfield.

• A $1,075,539 contract was awarded to J. M. Scheidle LLC for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements on various routes in the Southeast District.

• A $7,440,386 contract was awarded contingent on receiving the additional funding from the partnering entity to H.R. Quadri Contractors LLC for Phase 1A of the U.S. 67 (Future I-57) project. The project will upgrade U.S. 67 from Route 160 to County Road 360 in Butler County. Phase 1A received $2,724,976 in funding through Gov. Mike Parson’s cost share program and will receive funding from the city of Poplar Bluff.

• A $2,080,301 contract was awarded to N.B. West Contracting Company for paving, rumble strips and adding shoulders to Route M from Route 61 to Route N in Ste. Genevieve County.

The MHTC did not award the contract for the Ingram overpass over U.S. 60 in New Madrid County, as bids were deemed excessive.

Additional information, regarding timelines and impacts to traffic, will be released prior to the start of construction.

For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636).

