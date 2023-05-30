Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Last Tuesday, Desloge City Hall was busy with residents and officials from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), Southeast District, all looking over various charts and simulations for an oncoming roundabout project slated to begin in 2025.

The town hall meeting for the major transformation at the intersection of Highway 8 and Business Highway 67 on State Street showed MoDOT’s plans to replace the current, conventional intersection with a modern roundabout. Officials solicited residents’ feedback and general community response to the change.

The conception of the roundabout is a result of residents’ complaints regarding the timing of the stop lights at the busy intersection, and the way traffic frequently backs up onto southbound U.S. 67 during peak traffic times.

According to MoDOT, the introduction of a roundabout brings several notable advantages to the intersection. One key feature will be the addition of bypass lanes, letting motorists intending to turn right to bypass the roundabout itself, resulting in a smoother traffic flow. This design enhancement is expected to be particularly beneficial for drivers heading towards the Walmart located nearby.

Tim Pickett, the project manager overseeing the initiative, explained the rationale behind the switch to the roundabout.

“It’s like a grading scale in school. As we know, an ‘A’ is good. Good for safety, good for queue times, and good for reducing driver frustration,” he said. “Right now, we’re looking at a D with the intersection. The roundabout will reduce queue times by at least 30 seconds, allowing drivers to yield to one another rather than wait at a light, and give drivers the chance to avoid the roundabout altogether with the bypass lanes coming off the highway.”

He continued to explain that, unlike traditional intersections in which drivers must wait for traffic signals to cycle through, the roundabout plans provide motorists with increased flexibility.

"Drivers will have the opportunity to merge into the flow of traffic whenever there is a suitable gap, resulting in a more efficient movement of vehicles and less likelihood of extreme backup of traffic," Pickett said.

During the town hall, some concerns were raised, one of which pertained to inexperienced drivers-- especially younger motorists-- adapting to the new traffic pattern.

Another concern came about during the explanation of the roundabout, one resident voicing the worry that driver confusion would lead to their failure to yield. Other citizens at the Town Hall were concerned with the lengthy timespan of the project.

The project is planned to be carried out in stages, allowing the estimated 20,000 vehicles a day to pass through the intersection while temporary lane closures may be implemented as necessary.

Though construction for the roundabout is not planned to begin until 2025, MoDOT officials are encouraging drivers to keep an eye out for any detours or road closures that may ensue.