Tuesday, from 4-6 p.m., the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will hold a community meeting to discuss improvements to State Street in Desloge. A major transformation is on the horizon for the intersection of Highway 8 / Business U.S. 67 with State Street.

Project Manager Tim Pickett emphasized the significance of gathering feedback during the community briefing for the upcoming project. Pickett said that "much of the project's development will be decided on after the community briefing to better get an understanding on how to best go forward with the project."

The intersection is found in a major commercial area off of U.S. 67. Plans have been unveiled to replace the conventional intersection with a roundabout, which MoDOT officials say would enhance safety and improve overall traffic efficiency. Construction for this significant project will begin in March 2025.

One of the key features of the roundabout will be the inclusion of bypass lanes. These additional lanes will let motorists who intend to turn right to circumvent passing through the roundabout itself, which MoDOT officials say will provide for a smoother and more seamless flow of traffic.

“The most noticeable difference for motorists will be the ability to go when there is a gap in traffic instead of waiting for the signal to cycle through,” MoDOT Project Manager Tim Pickett said.

The project is anticipated to be executed in stages, letting vehicles continue to use the intersection which can see 20,000 vehicles a day. Temporary lane closures will be implemented as tie-ins to the existing pavement are completed.

As construction is set to begin in March 2025, Desloge residents and commuters are advised to stay updated on any traffic advisories or alternate routes that may be necessary during the construction period.