SIKESTON— Missouri Highway 32 in Ste. Genevieve County will have contractor crews working on the shoulder to install roadside lighting.

This section of road is located from Schultze Lane to Industrial Drive in Ste. Genevieve.

Weather permitting, work will take place Friday, July 21 through Thursday, July 27 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact Resident Engineer Darius Dowdy at (573) 472-9013, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.