Highway 32 in Ste. Genevieve County reduced for bridge repairs

Highway 32 in Ste. Genevieve County is reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs.

This section of roadway is located from Route B to Route A.

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

