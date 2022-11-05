Highway 47 work slated for Monday

The southbound U.S. 67 off ramp onto Highway 47 at Bonne Terre will be closed Monday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., as contractor crews perform pavement repairs, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).

MoDOT suggests southbound motorists continue on U.S. 67 to the Old Orchard Road exit, then take Raider Road north and proceed to Route 47.

Highway 47, running through Bonne Terre, will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews work. The section of road affected is located between Yoder Lane and Highway K. The work is also scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday.

The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.