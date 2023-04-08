Local crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plan to perform pavement work on routes in Washington and Crawford counties next week, weather permitting.

During each of the operations listed below, the road will be narrowed with one lane and flaggers guiding motorists through the work zones.

The road in Washington County to be affected, Tuesday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. is:

Missouri Highway 21 from Missouri Highway 8 to Missouri Highway 32 east.

The roads in Crawford County to be affected, with work planned April 10-21, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. are:

Missouri Highway 8 from Steelville to the Washington County line; and

Missouri Highway 19 from Becker Road to the city limits of Cuba.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

MoDOT officials ask all motorists to cooperate with employees and other drivers by buckling up, putting their phones down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, MoDOT's Traveler Information Map can be found at http://traveler.modot.org/ or motorists can call MoDOT's 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, motorists can sign up for work zone updates sent directly to their inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with MoDOT on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.