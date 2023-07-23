SIKESTON― Highway K in St. Francois County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews improve sidewalks in Bonne Terre.

This project is part of the Missouri Department of Transportation’s initiative to bring roadway facilities into compliance with the current standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

This section of road is located between Northwood Drive and Brown Street.

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, July 24, through Monday, Sept. 4, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact Resident Engineer Darius Dowdy at 573-472-9041, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT or 1-888-275-6636, or visit www.modot.org/southeast.