Highway Y reduced Tuesday

  • Updated
MoDOT

Route Y in Ste. Genevieve and St. Francois counties will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs.

This section of roadway is located from Highway D in St. Francois County to I-55 near Bloomsdale.

Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday through Oct. 20 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

