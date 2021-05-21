I-55 in Ste. Gen County to be reduced next week

Northbound and southbound Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform roadside work.

The following lane closures will be in place on I-55:

• Northbound work will extend from mile marker 149 to mile marker 154. Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Southbound work will extend from mile marker 154 to mile marker 149. Weather permitting, work will take place Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

