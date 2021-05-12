I-55 southbound ramp to US 67 to close overnight Friday

The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the southbound ramp from Interstate 55 to southbound US 67 overnight Friday.

Crews will be installing surface treatment on the ramp to increase safety on the new alignment. The ramp will be closed starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, and will reopen at 5 a.m. Saturday.

Traffic may detour around the closure by exiting at Route A and taking Route A to US Route 67.

For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is weather permitting and may be shifted due to inclement weather.

