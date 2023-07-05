The Southeast District of the Missouri Department of Transportation has announced two roads in Farmington and one road in Desloge will see construction in the next two weeks.

U.S. 67U.S. 67 in St. Francois County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform intersection improvements.

This section of road is located from Blomeir Road to West Liberty Street in Farmington.

Weather permitting, work will take place Wednesday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Highway 8Highway 8 in St. Francois County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews work on an intersection.

This section of road is located from Meadow Street to Bush Lane in Desloge.

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday through July 13 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Highway 221Highway 221 in St. Francois County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews work to improve the intersection.

This section of road is located between Bray Road and West Mount Drive in Farmington.

Weather permitting, work will occur July 12-14 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

All three work zones will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the areas.

For additional information, Resident Engineer Kevin Plott can be contacted at (573) 472-9034, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636), or visit www.modot.org/southeast.