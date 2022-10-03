MoDOT announces work on US 67 and Route K

Travelers on northbound US 67 and Route K will notice a few changes Tuesday as the Missouri Department of Transportation performs maintenance work on Tuesday.

Northbound US 67 in St. Francois County will be reduced to one lane as MoDOT crews perform bridge maintenance, affecting the stretch of road from Parkway Drive to Highway 8 in Park Hills. The work will take place Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., weather permitting.

Highway K in St. Francois County will be reduced from Stormy Lane to Saffell Road near Bonne Terre as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

These work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near these areas.

For more information, drivers can contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.